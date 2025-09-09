Polly Toynbee, the veteran columnist for The Guardian and former BBC social affairs editor, has ignited fierce debate in 2025 by urging Labour to abandon all other priorities and focus solely on thwarting Nigel Farage's rising Reform UK, a threat she calls existential to Britain's democratic fabric.

Born on 27 December 1946, Toynbee's illustrious career spans decades of championing social justice, from her undercover factory work inspiring her 1970 book 'A Working Life' to her sharp critiques of inequality in titles like 'Hard Work: Life in Low-pay Britain' (2003).

In her explosive 9 September 2025 Guardian column, she warns of an 'extremist, racist, authoritarian takeover' by Farage, calling on Keir Starmer to rally against this 'poisonous enemy' amid Labour's plummeting 20% approval ratings.

This clarion call underscores Toynbee's enduring role as a Labour supporter, blending her BBC-honed expertise with authorial insight to rescue Britain from far-right populism.

Polly Toynbee Builds Storied Career from BBC to Guardian Powerhouse

Polly Toynbee honed her journalistic prowess at the BBC as social affairs editor from 1988 to 1995, where she dissected welfare and inequality with rigorous research praised by peers like Andrew Marr. She later joined The Independent as associate editor, before returning to The Guardian in 1998, becoming one of its most influential columnists and president of the Social Policy Association.

Her 2023 memoir 'An Uneasy Inheritance: My Family and Other Radicals' explores class dynamics through her lineage, including her grandfather, historian Arnold Toynbee. Co-authored works like 'The Verdict: Did Labour Change Britain?' (2005) with David Walker critically audit New Labour's legacy.

Toynbee's accolades, including 2007 Columnist of the Year at the British Press Awards, cement her reputation as a voice for progressive reform, always prioritising evidence over ideology.

Toynbee's 2025 Labour Advocacy Targets Farage's Reform Surge

In 2025, Toynbee's support for Labour intensifies amid Reform UK's poll dominance, topping 35% against Labour's 20%, as Farage eyes No 10 under first-past-the-post. Her 9 September column lambasts Labour's directionless policies, citing a post-Starmer speech survey of 30,000 showing immigration salience rising and Labour votes dipping, without gaining Reform defectors.

'If you hug the radical right, you will lose,' warns professor Rob Ford, as Toynbee urges ditching 'soft-pedalling' on racism and Brexit's 'calamity'. Data reveals Reform voters' extremes: 81% see migrants undermining culture compared to 31% nationally, and only 33% accept human-caused climate crisis versus 54% of the general public.

Toynbee, a former Social Democratic Party candidate in 1983, now rallies Labour to galvanise Greens and Lib Dems through bold actions on child poverty and NHS waiting times.

Labour's Urgent Fight: Toynbee Maps Path to Defeat Farage in 2025

Toynbee demands Labour draw a 'bright red line' against Farage, mocking Reform's 'absurdities' like platforming Trump-aligned vaccine-sceptics, while highlighting Angela Rayner's tragic cabinet exit. With Labour's approval at 20%, she insists on pre-budget honesty: raise taxes, especially on the rich, to fund public services, even if it means breaking pledges, as 'public service cuts would be worse'.

Polls show half of 2019 Johnson voters now back Farage, but only one in eight 2024 Labour voters have defected. Toynbee urges a pivot to growth-makers like green energy and new towns. A post on X by @evolvepolitics warns, 'This is exactly what... Nigel Farage want[s]. These racist grifters... are actively radicalising Brits. People are going to die because of it,' echoing Toynbee's alarm over far-right momentum.

This is exactly what the likes of Tommy Robinson and Nigel Farage want.



These racist grifters - backed up by the power of right-wing media and oligarch-owned social media - are actively radicalising Brits.



People are going to die because of it.pic.twitter.com/6K4MHHa7Bn — Evolve Politics (@evolvepolitics) September 1, 2025

Toynbee's vision is clear: Labour as change-maker, averting Farage's authoritarian grip.