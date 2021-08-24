Unless you've been living under a rock, you would have noticed a huge rise in the popularity of vegetarianism and veganism in recent years. So much so, that in some quarters, enjoying a juicy steak has become a cardinal sin, as salad munching advocates fall over themselves to tell you how detrimental to your diet meat is. The team behind Carnivore Aurelius believes certain parties with vested interests are waging a war against the eating of meat. That's why they are flying the flag and leading the charge when it comes to fighting back.

"There's been a lot of damaging propaganda about eating meat in the last couple of decades," explained Carnivore Aurelius, who added, "But the thing you have to remember is, as a species, we have been eating meat for two million years. It's what puts steel in our resolve, fire in our belly, and strength in our spirit. In short, meat has made us strong, and no-one should be made to feel guilty about eating something our ancestors instinctively knew was necessary for their survival and evolution."

Founded in 2018, Carnivore Aurelius is renowned for their trademark beef liver crisps. Liver has a long-held reputation as one of nature's secret superfoods and is unparalleled in the nutritional punch it offers.

Carnivore Aurelius said, "Our packs of beef liver crisps are a pocket-sized solution to get that boost in energy and focus that beef liver has always provided. According to a study by Oregon University, 43% of adults are deficient in Vitamin A, 66% are deficient in Vitamin K, and 91% are deficient in choline. A daily dose of beef liver can address this deficiency and then some. Our mission is to prove to people the nutrients that the modern world deprives them of. Beef liver helps to reawaken the ancestral fire in your blood. There's a reason why hunter gatherers, lions and orcas will all go for the liver first of their prey. Beef liver is packed with B vitamins and nutrients that have been shown in studies to help fight depression, improve your physical performance, and aid in good night's sleep. Beef liver is hard to find, cook and prepare. Our crisps are not only the first beef liver product that actually tastes good, but some people suggest that they can summon elk with their mind after eating them. It's all part of our plan to restore the world's love for meat."