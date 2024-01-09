That initial excitement you feel when achieving a gym-toned body, learning a new language to fluency in six months, or even building a million-dollar company from scratch can fade over time. Without motivation and support, the initial drive can easily dwindle and leave you back in our comfort zone.

So, before you let things slip, we've selected these products that can help you focus on improving yourself now that a clean slate of a new year provides a powerful psychological boost, and a chance to get you back on track.

So this year, resolve to follow one or all of these, and fuel that motivation with these products for a fresh start.

1. Become a sound sleuth.

Earzz Smart Home Alerting Assistant Resolve to be alerted to what truly matters at home with Earzz. This intelligent sound monitor lets you stay connected and be in control, so you can listen only to the sounds that matter while keeping your privacy. Choose and be notified for six of the most significant sounds for your home. You can configure alerts for different sounds on each connected phone, tablet, or smartwatch. And if you're worried about security, Earzz focuses on sounds, not conversations, and it never stores audio recordings. Don't miss a beat with a multi-sound notification feature and sound logging for easy reference. It's the best gadget to add to your list this year.

2. Boost your health, one breath at a time.

Dyson Pure Cool™ TP00 purifying fan (White/Silver) Conquer the heat and breathe easy with this year-round comfort hero. You can easily banish sniffles while improving your sleep, focus, and overall well-being with purified air. The HEPA filtration captures 99.95% of microscopic allergens and pollutants as small as 0.1 microns, including pollen and pet dander. You can also ensure that the whole room is purified as it oscillates up to 70 degrees to ensure every corner enjoys purified air. And forget the hazards of fast-spinning blades or the frustration of awkward grilles. Its smooth, bladeless technology eliminates the risk of accidental contact and simplifies cleaning. Simply wipe down the exterior, and the easily accessible filter replacements take care of the rest. Breathe healthier, feel happier.

3. Ditch the distractions, and rediscover your focus.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones When you invest in the unmatched quiet of Bose, you also invest in your well-being. You can transform your daily commute into a meditation session or a party frenzy—whichever you like. Immerse yourself in easy listening that amplifies your senses. Choose from pure audio bliss, seamless conversations and situational awareness, or custom noise cancellation tailored to your environment. Wind? No problem. Its Wind Block technology ensures crystal-clear audio, even on blustery days. Plus, the plush earcups and a secure, comfy band cradle your ears, so you're enveloped in sound without weighing you down. Whether you're lost in a playlist or taking a call, these headphones can always adapt to your rhythm.

4. Power through your day.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Official MagSafe Charging 15W Time is precious, but your device charging time shouldn't be. Experience the lightning-fast charging of this device so your gadgets are powered up and ready to go in a flash. Charge your Apple Watch up to 33% faster with the new magnetic fast charging module, and blast from 0 to 80% in just 45 minutes! Plus, you can unleash up to 15W of speedy wireless charging for your iPhone 15, 14, 13, or 12 models with official MagSafe technology. With Belkin, there's no excuse to keep your iPhone from its peak performance. Emails, calls, streaming — conquer everything on your to-do list without worrying about battery drain.

5. Embrace the thrill.

GoPro HERO10 Black Dare to go further, and leave all your limitations behind. It's time to conquer new heights, dive deeper, and explore uncharted territories with GoPro's rugged durability. Every adrenaline rush is captured in breathtaking detail. Capture the world in jaw-dropping detail with ultra-smooth 5.3K60 video or buttery-fluid 4K120, freeze breathtaking moments with stunning 23MP photos, and conquer shaky footage with game-changing HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation. And the best part? HERO10 Black takes care of the hard work. And say goodbye to tedious file transfers. Connect HERO10 Black to Wi-Fi, and your shots magically upload to the cloud while you recharge. No cables, no fuss, just pure adventure.

6. Work smarter, not harder.

Microsoft 365 bundle It's time to organise your file clutter and projects with Word, Excel, and PowerPoint in the cloud. Access your documents anytime, anywhere, and unlock seamless collaboration. Outlook's powerful Calendar and Planner features let you also stay organised, prioritise tasks, and meet deadlines with ease. No more missed appointments or forgotten to-dos! And what is collaboration without connecting with colleagues, clients, and loved ones seamlessly with Teams and Sharepoint? Chat, video call, share files, and collaborate in real-time, no matter where you are. Automate the mundane, focus on what matters. Microsoft 365 lets you save time, reduce errors, and focus on your biggest goals.

7. Level up your cybersecurity.

NordVPN Make security your priority with a virtual private network (VPN). Picture it as a secure tunnel for your internet data, encrypting it and routing it through a remote server before reaching the websites you visit. This shields your browsing activity from online snoopers, masks your real location, and grants you access to websites or content that might be restricted in your area. It's all about protecting your privacy and unlocking more freedom. With NordVPN, you're assured of military-grade encryption, strict no-logs policy, and a global network of servers ensure your data is always protected and your browsing remains anonymous. Its expansive network guarantees fast connection speeds and reliable performance, whether you're streaming, gaming, or just browsing the web.

8. Unleash your inner binge-watcher.

Apple TV+ Subscription Make 2024 the year of quality over quantity. Dive into the award-winning shows and movies of Apple TV+, created by the world's best storytellers. No filler, just pure storytelling magic. Embark on daring adventures with Ted Lasso's optimism, uncover poignant truths with Severance's mind-bending twists, or escape to a galaxy far, far away with The Mandalorian. Explore documentaries that spark curiosity, laugh-out-loud comedies, and captivating dramas that keep you on the edge of your seat. Every story is a passport to the best entertainment wherever you may be.

9. Eat healthier meals.

Dinnerly Package Balance both taste and nutrition when you enjoy healthy meals made with Dinnerly's fresh ingredients and diverse recipe choices. Master the art of cooking with its clear instructions and helpful tips. You can learn new cooking techniques, discover new meals, and impress your friends and family with your culinary prowess. Feel good, eat well, and savour the satisfaction of home-cooked goodness. What's more is that you can save money with Dinnerly's affordable meal plans and waste-reducing pre-portioned ingredients. Delicious food shouldn't break the bank, and with Dinnerly, it doesn't!

10. Unleash your inner chef.

Home Chef Package Discover the joy of cooking delicious meals in 30 minutes or less, no chopping or shopping required. Break free from mealtime monotony with the delicious adventures from Home Chef's diverse menu, featuring globally inspired dishes from Thai curries to Mexican fajitas. Every week, there's a new taste bud journey that awaits you. Home Chef makes sure you get to eat fresh, high-quality ingredients to keep your well-being fuelled with every bite. Savour the satisfaction of home-cooked goodness that's good for you with personalised meals to get you exploring new ingredient combinations with your own flair to every recipe.

11. Banish tangled cables on your messy desk.

Anker 315 Wireless Charger (Pad) Declutter your workspace with the Anker 315's stylish and compact design. It's a charger and a coaster in one, adding a touch of modern simplicity to any room. Place your phone or earbuds on the sleek, ultra-thin pad and watch as they effortlessly power up. No more tangled cables or fumbling for ports – just convenient, worry-free charging at your fingertips. You can catch up on podcasts, meditate, or even read a book while your phone recharges. No more staring at screens while waiting for the dreaded red bar to disappear.

12. Build a smarter home.

Wyze Cam Pan The Wyze Cam Pan is a budget-friendly security camera that's a great option for anyone looking to keep an eye on their home, pets, or belongings without breaking the bank. See everything with the Wyze Cam Pan's incredible range of motion with 360-degree pan and 180-degree tilt features. You can easily scan your entire room with just a few taps on your phone. The crystal-clear images and videos, even in low-light conditions, help you see exactly what's going on, no matter the time of day. It also allows you to see in the dark with the Wyze Cam Pan's impressive colour night vision, so you won't have grainy black and white images. You can also talk to whoever is in the room through the Wyze Cam Pan's built-in speaker and microphone. This is great for deterring intruders or simply saying hello to your furry friends.

13. Unleash your inner culinary rockstar.

Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Multi-Cooker WIFI 5.7 L This multi-cooker is your personal culinary command centre, whipping up restaurant-worthy meals in a fraction of the time with its 10-in-1 functionality. No more bland takeout nights, just endless possibilities waiting to be simmered, sautéed, and steamed. From Thai curries to Mexican fajitas, melt-in-your-mouth roasts to perfectly fluffy rice, each meal becomes a passport to a new taste experience. No more boring dinners, just a culinary passport to the world.

14. Reduce clutter, and maintain clean floors.

iRobot Wifi Connected Roomba® i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Don't let dirt and debris ruin your day. This personal robot cleaner can roam your home while you work, play, or simply relax, to give your floors the royal clean treatment they deserve. No more manual vacuuming, just spotless results, on autopilot. The iRobot Roomba® i7+ also tackles pet hair with its powerful suction, leaving carpets and hard floors fur-free and allergen-free. You'll get sparkling clean pet havens. It can also reach under your furniture and tight spaces, ensuring every corner gets a clean sweep. No more clutter hiding under the couch, just organised and gleaming floors.

15. Prepare your coffee effortlessly.