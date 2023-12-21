Robot vacuum cleaners are indispensable in many homes. Unlike bulky traditional vacuum cleaners, these compact tidy titans can easily clean under your furniture and in other hard-to-reach areas without heaving to move heavy objects. You can automate both vacuuming and mopping features so it can run on whatever floor type you have.

Many models are designed for capturing pet hair that can cling stubbornly to carpets and furniture. Through dual rotating brushes, these robot cleaners can loosen and extract fur from deep within carpet fibres.

You also don't need to worry about spills since these devices contain absorbent mopping pads that soak up and trap liquids, leaving your floors clean and streak-free.

And with smart mapping and obstacle avoidance features, they can navigate around obstacles and clean thoroughly, as well as work around pets.

You can also control and monitor your robot cleaner via a smartphone app or even voice commands through smart home systems.

Here's our list of the Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners with Mop Functionality and Pet-Friendly Precision.

Designed to cater to the aesthetics of modern homes, the Q6 Pro boasts a sleek, bright white finish complemented by a dirt- and scratch-resistant glass panel. The 2-in-1 vacuum and mop feature, with a 250 ml electronically controlled water tank and 300 ml dust collector, offers versatile cleaning modes and adjustable water output levels, catering to various cleaning needs.

It comes with an LCD display for real-time monitoring of vacuuming and charging status, so you'd only have to replace its dust bag every 30 to 45 days.

To thoroughly clean your indoor areas in all directions, the device's advanced LDS Navigation system ensures coverage. You'll be surprised there are very few missed spots that it can't cover. Plus, its automatic recharge feature means it always finishes the job, so it can resume cleaning right where it left off.

Equipped with a robust 5200 mAh lithium-ion battery, the Q6 Pro delivers up to 250 minutes of cleaning power. And with its auto carpet boost function, it can easily transition from hard floors to carpets for thorough cleaning of pet hair and dirt.

You can also tailor your cleaning experience with the multi-floor mapping capability of the Honysmart app, which can help save up to five maps for different floors and allow customised cleaning schedules for different home areas. The Q6 Pro also offers the convenience of setting restricted zones and virtual walls to keep it away from sensitive areas.

This all-in-one home technology features an advanced SLAM lidar system that can sample at an impressive 2,160 times per second for swift, precise mapping. With a suite of 23 sensors and a TOF sensor, it runs with an exceptional anti-collision and anti-fall system for a safe clean every time.

The Japanese-engineered Nidec brushless fan delivers a potent 3,500 pa suction that's perfect for expansive and intricate home layouts. Its dust bag is capable of holding up to 60 days' worth of dirt, so you can cut down on maintenance and protect you from dust-related allergies.

Its seamless integration with smart home ecosystems allows you to control the device through Alexa and Google Assistant. You can start cleaning sessions, set boundaries, and customise your cleaning areas with simple voice commands or through the Smart Life app.

With a generous two-year warranty and responsive customer service, Laresar stands behind the L6 Pro's performance.

Enhance your cleaning experience with this robot vacuum that can cater to all flooring types, from hardwood and carpets to rugs. The D5s Pro distinguishes itself with an innovative row-by-row cleaning feature, enabling it to tackle dirt and debris in an organised and more efficient way. The electronic control allows for precise water flow so your floors are spotless.

With an ultra-strong 3000Pa suction power, the D5s Pro is relentless against dirt, capturing everything from fine dust to larger particles like pet hair and candy. This makes it an essential companion for homes with pets and children. The three-stage cleaning system ensures that no nook or cranny is left untouched.

Its intelligent navigation system is engineered for efficiency and offers selective cleaning modes for personalised home care. You can trust the D5s Pro to handle auto cleaning, edge cleaning, and spot cleaning using its advanced sensors and strategic planning.

This compact cleaner has a long-lasting 2600 mAh battery that can deliver up to 150 minutes of cleaning on a single charge. It intelligently returns to its dock to recharge and resumes cleaning right where it left off, ensuring complete coverage. The large 400 ml dustbin capacity means less frequent emptying and more continuous cleaning.

The Carpet Boost technology automatically maximises suction power when carpets are detected, diving deep into fibres for a thorough clean.

Another advantage is its ultra-thin design, which allows the D5s Pro to glide under furniture with ease, ensuring comprehensive cleaning coverage. And with Alexa and Google Home compatibility, voice commands can start, stop, or direct your vacuum, making it a seamless addition to your smart home ecosystem.

Discover the versatility of this state-of-the-art 2-in-1 mopping vacuum that combines the convenience of voice control with a user-friendly app. At the heart of the Nimble T7 lies a robust suction power that swiftly eliminates dust on hard floors and low-pile carpets. Its mopping function works simultaneously to remove stains and spills, leaving your floors sparkling clean. The device's dust bin and water tank are perfectly sized for uninterrupted cleaning sessions, while the customisable water flow grants full control over the mop's dampness.

Its voice command compatibility with Siri, IFTTT, Alexa, and Google Assistant makes the Nimble T7 easy to operate. The Vactidy Smart app further enhances this ease, allowing you to schedule cleanings, choose modes, and direct the T7's movements from anywhere.

With a slim profile, the T7 goes through tight spaces and under low furniture effortlessly, ensuring no spot is overlooked. Quiet mode operation maintains a peaceful home environment, operating at noise levels comparable to an electric toothbrush, ensuring your daily life is uninterrupted.

The T7 offers four cleaning modes to cater to various cleaning needs: Auto, Room, Edge, and Spot. This flexibility allows for comprehensive cleaning coverage, adapting to your home's layout and your lifestyle. The T7's intelligent carpet detection feature automatically increases suction when on carpets, effectively extracting dirt and debris embedded within.

This robot cleaner boasts a huge dust collection station that can store up to a month's worth of dust and debris, it offers a truly hands-off approach to ensure your living space remains immaculate.

Not just content with easing your workload, the BG950 Max is equipped with a powerful 3500Pa suction to gather even the most stubborn pet hair and deep-seated carpet debris. Powered by a formidable 3200 mAh battery, it promises up to 200 minutes of cleaning and can cover up to 200 square metres in your home .

With a dustbin and a water tank, it can transition smoothly between tasks, supported by a high-torque main brush, side brushes, and a HEPA filter system that captures 97 per cent of dust and allergens to maintain the air quality in your home.

Voice and app control bring smart technology right into your hands, with compatibility for Alexa and Google Assistant. Issue voice commands or use the intuitive app to direct the vacuum, monitor its status, and customise its functions.

This intelligent device promises not just to clean but to elevate your entire home maintenance routine. With an advanced laser detection range of up to eight metres, the SL60D maps your living space with precision, ensuring no corner is left untouched.

Command your SL60D with just your voice through Amazon Alexa or Google Home integration. Start or stop cleaning sessions effortlessly to make your home maintenance as easy as talking.

And you'll never lose track of your cleaning companion again with the SL60D's 'search robot' feature. A simple prompt through the app, and you'll get a response from the device.

Smart control is also at your fingertips with the SL60D. The Smart Life app can be used to monitor and customise your cleaning. Adjust settings, schedule sessions, and command your vacuum effortlessly, all from your smartphone. And with its powerful 3000Pa suction, three cleaning modes, and intelligent carpet detection, the SL60D doesn't just clean, it revitalises your floors.

For homes with multiple stories, the SL60D's advanced multi-map technology saves up to five maps, allowing for easy switching between levels without the need for remapping. This, combined with the powerful breakpoint mode, means your SL60D will automatically recharge and resume cleaning, ensuring a thorough clean every time.