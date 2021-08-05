When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020, almost all of us saw our plans change as we were left having to adapt to the strange new times that we found ourselves living in. Since the global pandemic first arrived and upended our lives, it's been incredibly hard to imagine reaching success within this new normal. According to comedian and YouTube performer Dezmen Horne and photographer Muhammad Al Naqbi, embracing change could be the key to reclaiming success in the post-pandemic world.

Both Dezmen Horne and Muhammad Al Naqbi believe that changing your perspective is critical to reclaiming and finding new success in the post-pandemic world. Dezmen Horne says, "Our perspective is the lens through which we view every event and finding success after the frightening events of the pandemic will require us to alter that lens because everything has changed." Muhammad Al Naqbi agrees, adding, "Being able to adapt is the key in overcoming any obstacle, and adapting means being willing to change your perspective." Dezmen Horne explains that your perception is ultimately defined by your mindset, sharing his belief that a positive mindset will really help those who are trying to reclaim their success in the post-pandemic world, he says, "Positivity can be an invaluable asset in overcoming any setback, the growth mindset is the most positive state of mind that you can adopt, it offers a transformative way of thinking."

Muhammad Al Naqbi shares a similar view, saying, "A mindset is a very powerful thing and I put a lot of weight in the idea that having a positive attitude can help to transform how you feel about your situation."

Dezmen Horne is a successful comedy performer on YouTube who launched his popular channel on the platform in 2012. Since his channel first launched, Dezmen has gathered a loyal following of fans, and he has been offering people a much-needed reason to laugh throughout the stressful times of the pandemic. Muhammad Al Naqbi is considered an authority in photography. He has also trained numerous students in the same.

Dezmen Horne and Muhammad Al Naqbi both believe that success lies on the other side of this global setback; all we need is to change our perspective to see it clearly.