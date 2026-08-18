The Indianapolis Colts have agreed a one-year deal with 34-year-old veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, in a move aimed at shoring up a depleted offence ahead of the new NFL season, ESPN reported.

The contract with the former Los Angeles Chargers star, reported to be worth up to $8.32 million, gives the Colts an experienced target as they try to rebuild their receiving corps.

The Colts have spent much of the off-season trying to work out whether their current group of receivers was strong enough to support their plans. That question became harder to answer once Michael Pittman Jr. departed in an offseason trade and newly anointed No. 1 wideout Alec Pierce was sidelined after ankle surgery.

The combination of a thinned depth chart and an ambitious coaching staff left the front office looking for a proven, scheme-ready option. Allen, even at 34, ticks most of those boxes.

Why the Indianapolis Colts Turned to Keenan Allen

Head coach Shane Steichen knows exactly what he is buying. Before taking over in Indianapolis, Steichen worked as offensive coordinator with the Chargers, overseeing several of Allen's peak years as the team's top receiver.

The two men kept in touch after Steichen's move, and, according to ESPN, he has been speaking with Allen for months to gauge how open the receiver was to a late-career shift to the Colts.

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That pre-existing relationship matters. Steichen has imported several layers of his Chargers playbook into the Indianapolis offence, meaning Allen will step into a system that already speaks his football language.

For a roster that has already absorbed turnover at key positions, adding a veteran who does not need a long onboarding process is a rare luxury.

Allen's route to Indianapolis has been circuitous. A third-round pick in the 2013 draft out of Cal, he spent his first 11 seasons with the Chargers and became one of the most productive receivers in franchise history.

A contract dispute led to a trade to the Chicago Bears in 2024. Then came a return to Los Angeles ahead of last season, when he again emerged as the Chargers' most-targeted receiver with 122 looks in 2025.

He converted those opportunities into 81 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns. The raw numbers are solid rather than spectacular, and his 9.6 yards per catch marked a career low, an uncomfortable statistic for any receiver on the wrong side of 30. But the headline totals obscure where Allen still excels.

On third down, he was ruthless. He led the NFL in first-down catches on third down with 29 and in total third-down receptions with 34, prompting team-mates to nickname him 'third-and-Keenan'. When quarterbacks needed the chains moved, he remained one of the most reliable options in the league.

How Keenan Allen Fits Into the Indianapolis Colts' Offence

The Indianapolis Colts are not asking Allen to be the vertical threat he once was. In truth, they do not need him to be. Pierce, when healthy, is the designated deep option, having led the NFL in yards per catch last season.

Slot receiver Josh Downs is expected to stretch the field more this year as well, giving Steichen at least two players capable of attacking defences over the top.

Allen's job will be different and, in some ways, more specialised. He will be asked to work the short and intermediate areas, find soft spots in zone coverage and stay available on the downs that matter most.

That is where his experience, precise route-running and knack for reading defences still command respect. If he can consistently turn third-and-7 into first-and-10, the age on his birth certificate will matter a lot less than the yards on the stat sheet.

There are, of course, obvious questions. At 34, with 13 NFL seasons behind him, Allen is edging towards the part of a receiver's career where production can fall off sharply. His declining yards per catch in 2025 is a warning light the Indianapolis Colts cannot ignore. There is also the issue of durability across a 17-game schedule, something no one can guarantee at this stage.

Yet his broader body of work is difficult to dismiss. Allen is a six-time Pro Bowler with 1,055 career receptions, ranking 13th in league history, plus 12,051 receiving yards and 70 touchdown catches. Those totals are not coming from a bit-part player. They come from a receiver who, for more than a decade, has been trusted to be in the right place when the ball arrives.

The Colts have not publicly detailed how incentives in the reported $8.32m deal are structured, and the club has yet to release an official statement outlining expectations. Until that happens, some of the finer points of Allen's role remain speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is clear is that Indianapolis have decided that, in a season where their receiving options were trending towards unproven and unavailable, betting on 'third-and-Keenan' is a risk worth taking.