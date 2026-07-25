The post-wedding celebrations appear to have wrapped for Travis Kelce, who was photographed boarding Taylor Swift's private jet in West Palm Beach on Friday morning ahead of an NFL season clouded by unverified retirement speculation.

To recall, the 36-year-old tight end tied the knot with Swift at Madison Square Garden on July 3. The power couple kept the Manhattan ceremony fiercely guarded, with guests staying coy and the pair opting not to release any photographs of the event.

Travis Kelce Boards Taylor Swift's Private Jet

Now, the newlywed is swapping celebration for the preparations for the NFL season. Spotted at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Florida, Kelce travelled alongside long-time friend Ross Travis. His luggage reflected a man preparing for physical tolls, loading a portable massage table alongside a set of golf clubs before departing.

He is due to report to Andy Reid's training camp on Tuesday. The team will base themselves at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph until August 20, before returning to their Arrowhead Stadium facility.

Chiefs Star Prepares For Crucial NFL Season

It is a critical period for Kansas City. The franchise failed to reach the playoffs last season, a bitter pill compounded when quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL. While the team struggled, Kelce still delivered an impressive individual campaign.

Many expected the three-time Super Bowl winner to walk away rather than end his career on a low note, but he instead signed a contract extension in March worth around $12 million.

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Whether this upcoming season is actually his final run remains unconfirmed by the player himself, but some loose lips from a trusted circle has fuelled speculation that this could be Kelce's final NFL season.

Kelce recently spent time training alongside his long-time coach Andrew Spruill and former NFL player Cris Carter. It was Carter who made a suggestion on Instagram this week. Sharing a photograph with the Chiefs star, the former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver wrote, 'Andrew and I started with Travis before his rookie year in the NFL. Know the goat is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop Canton/HOF (Hall of Fame).'

IBTimes UK has not independently verified Carter's suggestion, and Kelce has not publicly stated that he plans to retire after the upcoming season.

Fans React to Retirement Speculation

The post prompted criticism from some fans, who argued that retirement decisions should be announced by Kelce himself. Several commenters accused Carter of seeking attention.

'These guys have no respect or loyalty to Travis at all they're just trying to get clout,' one fan commented on Carter's post.

Another noted, 'So messy and inappropriate imo for him to write that. It's NO ONE'S right to say that but Travis' and now isn't the time.'

A third pleaded, 'Can Travis be allowed to announce his own retirement, please? Everything about him makes headlines. Are you saying this for attention? He's always said he doesn't want a farewell tour or the focus to be on him during the season. Travis has earned the right to announce this himself when he sees fit.'

Kelce has not publicly commented on the suggestion that the upcoming season will be his last.

Kelce is expected to report to training camp this week as Kansas City prepares for the new NFL season. His closest ally on the field, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is expected to be recovered from knee surgery in time for kickoff. The Chiefs begin their campaign with a Monday night showdown against the Denver Broncos on September 14.