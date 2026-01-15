A newly launched UK Home Office TikTok account has triggered fierce backlash from refugee groups, charities and opposition politicians, after posting dramatic videos of immigration raids and deportations set to ominous music.

The account, @SecureBordersUK, appeared earlier this week with the slogan 'Restoring order and control to our borders' and immediately drew attention for its tone and presentation. Its first videos show people in handcuffs being escorted onto planes, immigration officers carrying out workplace raids, and enforcement teams detaining individuals, ending with the message, 'And it's just getting started.'

Within hours, many were describing the content as state-sponsored propaganda rather than public information.

What the Home Office Is Posting And Why It Matters

The videos published by @SecureBordersUK are short, stylised clips edited for TikTok's algorithm. They use dramatic background music, rapid cuts and bold text overlays highlighting enforcement actions and removals.

According to the Home Office, the account is intended to counter misinformation spread by people smugglers online and to deter migrants from attempting dangerous Channel crossings. Officials have also pointed to newly released enforcement data to support the messaging.

Home Office figures show that enforcement of illegal working reached record levels in 2025, with 12,791 visits carried out to businesses such as nail bars, car washes, barbers, and takeaways — a 57% increase on the previous year.

Meanwhile, arrests rose to 8,971, nearly 59% higher than in 2024, and 1,087 people have been removed from the UK so far.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the government had 'surged enforcement activity to the highest level in British history,' adding, 'There is no place for illegal working in our communities.'

Why Some Are Calling It Propaganda

Human rights and refugee organisations argue that the issue is not enforcement itself, but how it is being presented, while others are also calling it 'Americafication' of the UK.

Sile Reynolds, head of asylum advocacy at Freedom From Torture, told The Guardian the government was 'turning the brutality of enforcement raids into clickbait online entertainment.'

'This style of political communication provokes the kind of anxiety and fear that fuelled the summer riots and the recent violence directed at asylum hotels,' Reynolds said, warning that the videos risk inflaming tensions rather than addressing migration responsibly.

She described the approach as 'performative cruelty' and urged ministers to use government platforms to 'tell a more hopeful story' about protection and asylum instead.

The Refugee Council also questioned the logic behind the campaign. Its director of external affairs, Imran Hussain, said TikTok videos would not alter migration patterns.

'Only a small proportion of refugees in Europe come to the UK,' he said, noting that those who do often have family ties, language skills or cultural connections. 'TikTok videos will not change this.'

Political and Public Pushback

Criticism has not been limited to charities. Opposition figures have dismissed the account as ineffective and politically motivated.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, called the initiative 'another pathetic gimmick,' arguing that social media posts would not deter irregular migration any more than previous enforcement campaigns. 'The idea that putting some posts on TikTok will stop illegal immigrants is laughable,' he said.

Online, the videos have also sparked comparisons to US immigration enforcement messaging under the Trump administration, where agencies like ICE posted highly produced arrest footage on social media. Critics say the Home Office account adopts a similar visual language.

Meanwhile, the Home Office maintains that the account is a practical response to how migration is discussed online. No changes to the account have been announced so far, and ministers have not indicated that the content will be toned down.