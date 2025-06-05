Jon M. Chu has transported audiences back to the land of Oz with the release of the highly anticipated trailer for Wicked: For Good, the second and final instalment of the Wicked film series, which dropped overnight on Wednesday.

With the return of Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, fans are eager to see their favourite stars sing their way to a dramatic conclusion in this cinematic adaptation.

Chu, who directed both Wicked films, shared his enthusiasm in an interview with Vanity Fair. 'I can't believe we're here. That's crazy to me,' he exclaimed.

Wicked: For Good is scheduled for release in cinemas on 21 November 2025.

Time Has Passed in Oz

It has been more than six months since audiences were left breathless by Erivo's soaring performance of 'Defying Gravity' at the end of Wicked. Elphaba's dramatic escape from the Wizard, paired with a heartfelt farewell to Glinda, closed the first chapter on a high note.

The newly released trailer for Wicked: For Good hints at a time jump from the events of part one.

Fiyero now appears as captain of the Wizard's guards, Glinda is seen wearing a crown, and there is a glimpse of what could be their wedding—indicating several years may have passed.

'What's nice about movie two is it's so different from movie one that it doesn't feel like we're talking about what you just saw. It's the new chapter,' Chu told Vanity Fair.

Dorothy Makes Her Entrance

The trailer also offers a tease of Dorothy, the iconic heroine of L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, as she walks the yellow brick road accompanied by her dog, Toto.

Baum's classic was first adapted into the legendary 1939 film starring Judy Garland. In 1995, author Gregory Maguire reimagined the tale with his novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which inspired the 2003 Broadway musical Wicked.

Chu's Wicked: For Good adapts the second act of the Broadway musical. However, the actress portraying Dorothy in the 2025 film has yet to be announced.

Can Part Two Match the Success of the First?

The first instalment of Wicked proved a colossal hit, grossing more than £551 million worldwide. It claimed the biggest opening weekend for a Broadway-based film and became the highest-grossing Oz-related film of all time.

It also garnered 10 Oscar nominations, winning awards for costume and production design, as well as a Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement.

Jon M. Chu now faces the challenge of matching that level of acclaim with the final chapter.

Still, the director remains optimistic. 'What I've learned is that people are paying attention to every frame, and we paid attention to every frame,' he said.

If the official trailer is any indication, Wicked: For Good promises a spectacular and emotional finale—one that could leave audiences clutching their ruby slippers in awe.