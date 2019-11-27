Will DC Universe see another 'Superman' movie with Michael B. Jordan as the Man of Steel?

The "Black Panther" reportedly met with Warner Bros. earlier this year, to pitch a Superman story with himself as Henry Cavill's successor, reports Variety. Jordan's production company, Outlier Society, had already signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros., in January.

While Cavill recently stated that he has not yet given up on playing the "Superman," Jordan has shown interest in the superhero film which might take several years before hitting the theatre. "The cape is in the closet. It is still mine," Henry told Men's Health, adding: "I've not given up the role. There's a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into."

"I want to reflect the comic books. That's important to me. There's a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You'll see," the 36-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Jordan is also not ready to fully commit to the film due to his previous commitments and the chances of the project being put on hold for several years. Insiders believe that a new Superman film is unlikely to be released before 2023, given that there is no script and director attached to it yet, claims the report.

Jordan is currently attached to "Black Panther 2" whose release date has not been finalised yet. The 32-year-old is also committed to action drama "Without Remorse" in 2020 and TV series "What If" in which he will reprise his role as Erik Kilmonger.

Warner Bros. also has a lot of superhero projects in its plate, with Margot Robbie's "Birds of Prey" scheduled to come out on February 7 next year and Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman 1984" on June 5. Meanwhile, the production of the "Batman Reboot" starring "Twilight" actor Robert Pattinson, Paul Danno and Zoe Kravitz is also underway.

Other films in the works in the DC Universe are a solo film for Ezra Miller's "The Flash", "Green Lantern Corps", an "Aquaman" sequel and spinoff series, as well as a "Batgirl" movie.