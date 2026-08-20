Will.i.am has admitted he is left 'devastated' every time he rejects a hopeful singer on The Voice, saying his own past struggles with poverty and rejection make the role emotionally draining for him, as he continues his 14th year as a coach on the ITV talent show.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast, the Black Eyed Peas star reflected on how the show's brutal audition process weighs on him, even after more than a decade in the famous red chair.

The US musician, who joined The Voice when it launched in March 2012 and has appeared in every series since, spoke candidly about what it feels like to shatter someone else's dream on national television.

While viewers tend to focus on the drama of spinning chairs and big performances, will.i.am suggested the real story is what happens to rejected contestants as they walk off stage and what the judges carry with them afterwards.

Will.i.am Says 'Dream Crush' on the Voice Still Hurts After 14 Years

Will.i.am described the moment he has to say no to a singer as a 'dream crush' that lingers long after the cameras stop rolling. He told Capital Breakfast that turning down artists, many of whom are already in a heightened emotional state, remains the worst part of the job.

'That dream crush is like, 'oh, my God!' It's the worst,' he said. 'And to do that to an artist that's already hyper-emotional. It's the reason why they are creative because their emotions are like an antenna up, receiving, receiving, receiving.'

He went on to explain that this sensitivity, which can make artists brilliant, also makes rejection hit with unusual force. 'And when you get crushed, that rejection is like a thousand tonnes. Just thinking about it makes me emotional. Every time I am put in that situation and put somebody in that situation.'

There is a slightly jarring contrast between the slick, game-show format of The Voice and the very real emotional stakes that will.i.am is describing here. The spinning chairs and quick-fire decisions may be great television, but from his perspective, the format compresses years of artistic ambition into a few seconds of judgement.

The fact that he still finds this difficult after 14 years suggests the experience has not hardened him in the way some might assume.

Will.i.am Links the Voice Pressure to His Own Near-Homeless Past

To recall, will.i.am has long spoken about his upbringing in Boyle Heights' Estrada Courts housing project in East Los Angeles, and he returned to that history again as he reflected on how rejection once felt from the other side of the table.

He told Capital Breakfast that earlier in his career, as a struggling producer, dismissals from record executives left him crushed. 'And it's happened to me in the past in my career. Has somebody overthought what I had to offer? Devastated. Leaving the freaking executive offices, going to the parking lot or taking the bus back home.'

It is a small but telling detail: a global hitmaker remembering the bus ride home after a meeting went badly. That memory appears to sit just under the surface when he faces young performers whose lives may not be so different from his own at the same age.

He sharpened that point further when talking about his background. 'I was born and raised in the ghetto, on welfare, two minutes from homeless... When someone is denying what they are, then that's when things start to spiral down.'

The line between stability and crisis, in his telling, was frighteningly thin. That proximity to homelessness seems to underpin his discomfort with wielding power over someone else's artistic future.

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Nothing in his account can be independently verified beyond what he has publicly shared over the years, and there is no external confirmation for his 'two minutes from homeless' description, so his comments should be taken on his own terms rather than as an audited biography.

Alongside revisiting his past, will.i.am is channelling that East L.A. identity directly into his latest releases. He has returned with a new single, Sick Ass Foos, a booming summer track that pays tribute to his roots and features Lil Mr. E of Foos Gone Wild and newcomer Toxica.

The song mixes humour and swagger but, according to will.i.am, is ultimately about pride in place, celebrating Chicano culture and 'everyone out there proudly representing where they come from'.

Having grown up in Boyle Heights' Estrada Courts housing project, he ties that personal history to West Coast rap tradition with production inspired by the 1980s and lyrics dense with cultural references.

The track connects directly to his previous solo single, EAST LA, featuring fellow Black Eyed Peas member Taboo, suggesting a deliberate attempt to build a narrative thread through his recent solo work.

What emerges from his Capital Breakfast appearance is a slightly more conflicted portrait of will.i.am than the breezy TV persona. On one hand, he is an established figure on British screens, presiding over auditions with an easy confidence.

On the other, he still appears haunted by memories of shut doors and bus rides home, which now colour the way he sits in judgement on the next generation.

Listeners who want to hear more of that side of him can catch Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby on weekdays from 6am to 10am across the UK and on YouTube, where conversations with stars like will.i.am occasionally cut through the gloss and expose what the talent-show machine really feels like from the inside.