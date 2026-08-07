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Joe Jonas faces 'therapy for flopping' backlash after revealing his 2011 solo debut's poor sales drove him to seek professional help. On the Hey Jonas podcast with brothers Nick and Kevin, the singer detailed how Fastlife's commercial shortfall triggered panic attacks and physical pain.

The remarks, shared this week as of 7 August 2026, have drawn mixed responses online, with some questioning the link between chart performance and mental health support.

Podcast Details on Therapy Start

Speaking during the 4 August episode of the Hey Jonas podcast, Joe Jonas explained that the reason he started doing therapy was the first taste of not achieving success. 'I released a solo album when I was about 21, 22 and it didn't do as well as I thought it would do because everything the Jonas Brothers touched back then, it would be gold,' he said.

He admitted high expectations of success without his brothers, believing it would prove he mattered. The disappointment led to panic attacks and physical pain, prompting frequent doctor visits for full body checkups and blood work.

One physician told him he was physically fine and recommended speaking to somebody, which he initially rejected as unnecessary. He later began therapy and after crying through the first question for an hour realised how great it was.

The process proved helpful during that period and for other major life events since then.

Bike rides across New York provided temporary distraction from scrolling online comments about the album but he recognised it as running away from the underlying problem.

Fastlife Commercial Results and Context

Fastlife arrived in October 2011 and moved 18,000 copies in its opening week, debuting at number 15 on the Billboard 200 before falling to number 122 the following week.

The lead single See No More reached only number 92 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This stood in sharp contrast to the Jonas Brothers' string of number one hits and sold-out tours at the height of their popularity. Jonas had tied his sense of self-worth to independent success, making the modest figures particularly difficult to process. Earlier accounts noted total US sales of around 45,000 copies, insufficient for any RIAA certification.

The album marked his last solo release for nearly 15 years until the 2025 project Music for People Who Believe in Love.

These performance details underpin the mental health challenges he described on the podcast and the ensuing public reaction to his candid account of that period.

Online Response to the Revelation

Clips from the podcast quickly circulated on social platforms, prompting some X users to mock the notion as therapy for flopping.

Let’s not normalize going to therapy because you’re a flop on the charts — caden (@Iittlestory) August 6, 2026

One common refrain urged against normalising therapy simply because an album underperformed on the charts. Others defended the disclosure, pointing to the intense pressures of early fame in the music industry and the importance of addressing self-worth issues tied directly to commercial outcomes.

The exchange reflects broader conversations about mental health disclosures among celebrities in 2026. Joe Jonas has maintained an active career alongside the Jonas Brothers while incorporating regular therapy into his approach to navigating personal and professional difficulties.

The singer continues to discuss such experiences openly in recent interviews and podcasts, with the latest episode adding further insight into how career setbacks can affect well-being among high-profile artists working under public scrutiny.