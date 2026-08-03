Singer and drummer Phil Collins has shared the most harrowing details yet of the health crisis that nearly claimed his life, revealing his organs were 'seizing up' and his family was called to his hospital bedside as doctors weighed whether to keep him on life support.

The Genesis drummer said his loved ones feared they were saying their final goodbyes during the 2024 medical emergency, offering a deeply personal account of the ordeal that left him hospitalised for months and ultimately prompted him to quit drinking.

Phil Collins Health Crisis

The latest Phil Collins health update comes from an interview with The Sunday Times, in which the 75-year-old musician recalled just how close he came to death after years of heavy drinking.

Collins revealed that his manager contacted all five of his children while he was in hospital because doctors were facing difficult decisions about his care.

'Because there were some decisions to be made about, "Do we keep Phil on life support?" kind of thing,' he said. 'My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up. People were coming to say goodbye. But I don't remember them coming; I had no idea this was going on.'

He added that his family feared the worst during the medical emergency.

'They were all worried that they wouldn't see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong.'

According to The Sunday Times, Collins has no memory of that period, making the revelation all the more striking as he reflected on how close his loved ones believed they were to losing him.

Seven-Month Hospital Stay

Collins was first rushed to hospital in November 2023 after his drinking had become 'out of control.' He was discharged just days before Christmas but was readmitted to intensive care only weeks later.

The Genesis star ultimately spent seven months in hospital before recovering sufficiently to return home.

Reflecting on his recovery, Collins said: 'I was very lucky to have come out of that. Needless to say, I haven't had a drink since.'

The musician has previously acknowledged that excessive alcohol consumption contributed to his declining health. Earlier this year, he told the BBC that his kidneys had become 'messed up' as a result of his drinking, adding that the consequences eventually caught up with him.

Long-Term Health Issues Continue

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Phil Collins has been candid about the physical challenges he has faced over the past two decades. A spinal injury sustained in 2007 caused nerve damage in his upper neck, while multiple spine and knee surgeries have significantly limited his mobility.

Speaking on the Eras podcast in January, Collins said he now relies on 'a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do.'

He also reflected on the difficult period following his lengthy hospitalisation.

'I had everything that could go wrong with me did go wrong with me,' he said. 'It is just one of those things that happened, and it all caught up with me, and I spent months in hospital.'

Despite those setbacks, Collins added that his condition has improved.

'It's just been a difficult, interesting, frustrating last few years. But it's all right now.'

Rare Public Appearance

Although the singer has largely remained out of the public eye, Collins made a rare public appearance in May when he attended the 50th anniversary celebration of King Charles III's charity, The King's Trust, at Buckingham Palace.

Using crutches, the rock legend joined other guests at the event, reflecting his ongoing mobility issues following years of surgeries and spinal complications.

Later this year, Collins is also set to receive another major career honour when he is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, marking a significant milestone as the celebrated musician continues his recovery after one of the most serious health battles of his life.