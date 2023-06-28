The 2023 Wimbledon Championships has introduced a new rule that will finally allow players to wear coloured underwear and undershorts in a huge amendment to the strict dress code that previously allowed only all-white outfits.

In the past, apart from their playing outfits, players were not allowed to wear coloured underwear, including bras.

In a move that was first announced in November 2022, the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club has relaxed the rules on the dress code and players will no longer be required to wear all-white undershorts. This year's Wimbledon Championships, which kicks off on Monday, July 3, will be the first edition of the tournament that will implement the rule change.

However, 2022 finalist Ons Jabeur thinks that she may not necessarily take advantage of the opportunity to change the colour of her garments. The sixth seed opened up about her thoughts on the matter during an interview quoted by Mirror.

"There is two things. One thing, it's better definitely not to be paranoid," last year's runner-up said, clearly referring to the fear of having a leak while one on her period during the tournament. However, she pointed out that with the rule change, wearing darker undershorts would almost be like announcing to everyone that you have your period. "So I'm not sure which part of it is good," she said.

The Tunisian then offered a solution to the problem of dark undershorts becoming a virtual announcement of one's menstrual cycle. "If all the girls will wear it (coloured undershorts), I think it will make it better."

Despite her reservations, Jabeur still thinks that the rule change is a step in the right direction. "I think it's a great thing that Wimbledon is trying to help women feel more comfortable on the court."

Wimbledon organisers and the All England Club came to the decision last year after concerns were raised about the female players' added anxiety of possibly staining their undergarments while out on the courts. This could obviously happen no matter what colour one is wearing, but white clothes would certainly make the issue more obvious.

All England Club CEO Sally Bolton expressed the venue's commitment to supporting players and listening to their concerns. In a statement shared late last year when the decision was reached, she said: "I'm pleased to confirm that, following consultation with players and representatives of several stakeholder groups, the Committee of Management has taken the decision to update the white clothing rule at Wimbledon.

"This means that, from next year, women and girls competing at The Championships will have the option of wearing coloured undershorts if they choose. It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety."

The decision was reportedly agreed upon through conversations between the All England Club, player representatives, the WTA, the medical teams and apparel manufacturers who provide most of the top athletes with sponsored clothing and equipment.

Apart from undershorts, the new rule includes coloured bras as well. It is unclear if male players will be part of the rule change even though they do not have to worry about being on a period.

Some players have previously defied the rules by pushing the limits. Nick Kyrgios was previously seen wearing different coloured hats while walking onto the courts, but he always wears all-white during play.

It remains to be seen how well the rule change will be received when the competition gets underway on Monday.