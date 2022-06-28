The Wimbledon crowd is in for a treat on day 2 on Tuesday, with both Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal featuring on Centre Court.

Williams is making a comeback on the professional tour after a long-term injury, and is looking to add to her tally of seven Wimbledon titles. Meanwhile, Nadal is also back from a short break that he took to treat a recurring foot injury. He is set to continue his bid for a calendar Grand Slam after having already won both the Australian and French Open titles earlier this year.

40-year-old Williams will be facing home bet Harmony Tan a full year since she suffered a hamstring injury in the same event. Nadal, who has won here twice before, will be facing Francisco Cerundolo in the first round.

If that was not enough, current women's world number one Iga Swiatek will open the curtains for the two legends, as she takes to the court at 13:30 BST to face Croatian player Jana Fett.

Needless to say, audiences will be glued to their seats with hours upon hours of high quality tennis action at Wimbledon tonight. There will be over 40 Grand Slam titles between the contenders tonight, with Williams leading the pack with 23 titles to her name.

The American entered the event as a wildcard, after falling out of the rankings due to her lengthy absence. Many thought that she had retired, but it appears as though she is still on a mission to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles wins.

Meanwhile, Nadal extended his Grand Slam haul to 22 this year, leaving behind rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who are sitting on 20 titles each. He is also on course for the calendar slam, but the Serb is determined to stop him.

Iga Swiatek meanwhile, only has a humble haul of two Grand Slam titles to her name. However, the 21-year-old rising star is only at the beginning of her career, and is sitting on a 35-match winning streak.