Yulia Burtseva, a beauty influencer known for sharing family life and skincare routines, has died aged 38 after suffering anaphylactic shock during cosmetic surgery at a private clinic in Moscow.

Burtseva, who lived in Italy with her husband and young daughter, died on 4 January after her condition deteriorated rapidly following the procedure.

Russian authorities have since launched a criminal investigation to determine whether medical negligence played a role in her death, a case that has shocked followers across social media.

Surgery Turns Fatal Within Hours

According to Russian outlet MSK1, Yulia Burtseva had cosmetic surgery on Sunday, 4 January, at a private facility in Moscow. Shortly after the procedure, her health worsened, resulting in anaphylactic shock that necessitated an urgent hospital transfer.

Burtseva was confirmed dead shortly after arriving despite medical attempts to rescue her. Her global fan base has been shocked by the unexpected medical emergency.

Anaphylactic shock is a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction that can occur during surgery when patients react to medications, anaesthetics or other substances used in procedures. The mortality rate from perioperative anaphylaxis ranges from 3% to 6%, according to medical literature.

According to authorities, she reportedly posted from a Moscow café hours earlier, contrasting the unexpected hazards associated with the operation.

Criminal Investigation Launched

A criminal investigation into possible medical negligence in Burtseva's death was launched by Russian authorities. To further establish facts, investigators mandated forensic and clinical exams and confiscated medical records.

The investigation aims to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the procedure and is overseen by the Moscow Investigative Committee. Clinic procedures and the effectiveness of emergency response are the main topics of preliminary findings.

'Investigators from the Moscow Investigative Committee are working at the scene,' a translated statement obtained by MSK1 read. 'Necessary official and medical records will be seized shortly. A number of forensic examinations, including a medical one, are being ordered.'

Official statements place a strong focus on examining all supporting documents and eyewitness reports. Concerns about cosmetic treatments are growing as families and influencers are waiting for clarity.

Yulia Burtseva's Influencer Legacy

Burtseva, who lived in Italy, was well-known for posting both genuine moments from her personal life and polished beauty stuff. She reportedly shared pictures and videos from a Moscow café just hours before the procedure, without warning that anything was amiss.

Since then, the posts have taken on a tragic meaning for her fans.

Her captivating posts gained devoted followers worldwide by fusing professional advice with genuine personal touches. Along with her husband, Giuseppe, and their little baby, she regularly shared her skincare routines and motherhood. Her friendly demeanour was well-received on social media.

Final Video Posted Hours Before Fatal Surgery

Just hours before the procedure, Burtseva shared what would become her final video on Russian social media platform VK. The footage showed her smiling and enjoying breakfast at Café Pushkin, an upscale Moscow restaurant, with the caption 'Good Morning Moscow.'

The 'mumfluencer' had flown from her home in Naples, Italy, the day before in preparation for the reportedly $6,000 procedure at the Elmas Clinic on Tokmakov Lane, Moscow.

Her fans have since flooded the post with tributes. 'She was filming stories just hours ago—is this really true?' wrote one shocked follower. Another commented: 'Ten hours earlier she was smiling and happy. This is terrifying.'

Fan Tributes and Grief

After the news of Burtseva's passing, fans flooded her social media pages with condolences and sincere words. Comments celebrate her lively energy and family loyalty while expressing devastation.

'It's a pity, the girl without a mother is left, the husband without a beautiful wife,' one fan wrote in a translated Instagram comment, echoing the grief felt by many.

Supporters flooded her account, recalling her routines and posts. Her community comes together in grief and demands justice in her situation.

Family Survived by Husband and Daughter

Yulia Burtseva's husband, Giuseppe, and their daughter, who were heavily featured in her content, are left behind. Her happy posts were set against the backdrop of the family's life in Italy.

In April 2022, she reflected on how her childhood was different from Giuseppe's. 'Giuseppe and I are almost the same age, one year difference. We often talk about childhood, comparing how we grew up, what games we played, what we were interested in and so on,' she wrote via Instagram at the time. 'With relatively similar financial capabilities of our families, our childhood was different. Different countries, different customs.'

In the midst of her growing fame, Giuseppe raised their child while supporting her career. Their relationship was evident in their shared moments online.

Supporters are honouring Burtseva not only for her beauty content but also for the family-oriented life she shared online while investigators continue to look into the circumstances surrounding her death.

As investigators continue their work, supporters are calling for clarity and accountability. The case remains ongoing, with authorities yet to release further findings. For many, the tragedy stands as a stark reminder of how quickly routine procedures can turn fatal — and why scrutiny matters.