Charlie Puth has publicly called on Elon Musk to address the escalating noise from SpaceX rocket launches after a powerful sonic boom jolted his Santa Barbara home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 34-year-old singer, who is expecting his first child with his wife Brooke Sansone, said the 3am blast 'violently shook our whole house' and left his pregnant wife terrified. The noise came from a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base as SpaceX ramps up activity in the region following approval to increase its launch rate.

'These sonic booms have gotten progressively louder,' Puth wrote on X, tagging Musk directly. 'This one felt like 150-160 dB ... I hope they do not get louder.'

According to SpaceX, residents across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties were warned they might hear sonic booms depending on weather conditions. Wednesday's mission marked the 18th flight of the Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting the company's Starlink programme, which now deploys new batches of satellites at an increasingly rapid pace.

Puth is not the first to raise concerns. Congressman Salud Carbajal previously pushed for measures to reduce the impact of sonic booms on local communities, while residents in both California and Florida have reported worsening disturbances as launch frequency grows.

Puth, who revealed his wife's pregnancy in his recent 'Changes' music video, has not yet received a response from Musk. As SpaceX accelerates its plans for 2025 and beyond, the singer's plea highlights growing tensions between the company's expanding launch schedule and the people living beneath its flight path.

Whether SpaceX will reconsider its noise-mitigation measures remains an open question for residents seeking relief from the early-morning disruption.