Alexis Wilkins may not have released new music since 2023, but the Nashville country singer is experiencing an unexpected career lift, courtesy of the turbulence surrounding her boyfriend, FBI Director Kash Patel. According to data cited by Rolling Stone, Wilkins' catalogue has seen a 48 per cent jump in streams over the past year, with notable surges each time Patel's name resurfaces in national controversy. The trend began in February, when she stood beside him during his swearing-in. Her weekly streams shot from single-digit thousands to more than 105,000, marking her first major spike.

Those numbers have repeatedly climbed during Patel's most contentious moments. When he faced fierce backlash in July over a joint FBI–DOJ memo dismissing the existence of a Jeffrey Epstein 'client list', Wilkins' weekly streams soared to 43,600 far above her usual 4,500 to 7,000. Another uptick followed in September, when Patel prematurely announced an arrest after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Her music gained more than 30,000 streams that week, and she later performed 'God Bless the USA' at a Turning Point USA event. The largest spike came in October, when reports alleged Patel used a £47 million taxpayer-funded jet to attend her show in Pennsylvania, landing him in political trouble but delivering Wilkins nearly 63,000 streams.

By November the numbers dipped again, only to rise once more when Patel was accused of ordering FBI agents to escort one of Wilkins' friends home after a night out, a claim she firmly denied. While Patel continues to face scrutiny across Washington, Wilkins' streaming data suggests her career is benefiting from the spotlight swirling around him. Whether this unusual pattern endures may depend less on new music releases and more on how chaotic Patel's tenure becomes in the months ahead.