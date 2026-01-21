Kylie Beck, 21, has quickly become a recognised name beyond college football, thanks in large part to her younger brother Carson Beck, the Miami Hurricanes quarterback.

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Kylie began her collegiate journey at the University of Georgia. She was a spirited member of the cheer and dance teams, performing as both a cheerleader and part of the renowned 'Dance Dawgs' squad. While she may not be an athlete in the same sense as her brother, Kylie has cultivated her own following as a dancer, social media personality, and dedicated supporter of Carson's football career.

When Carson transferred from Georgia to Miami for the 2025 season, Kylie also shifted her support base. She's been attending Hurricanes games in Florida and showcasing her game-day outfits and dance routines. Her presence at these events has helped her amass a notable following on Instagram, where she frequently shares lifestyle content, fitness looks, and highlights of her brother's games.

Kylie Stuns With Sparkly Outfit at Indiana Game

Kylie captured attention during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium, where her brother and the Miami Hurricanes faced the Indiana Hoosiers. On a social media post, she wore a sparkly, head-turning outfit paired with statement boots. The caption said: 'Home sweet home.'

The ensemble drew widespread praise online, highlighting her flair for combining fashion with her role as a supportive sister. Fans noted that Kylie's look had as much impact off the field as Carson's performance had on it, demonstrating her unique presence in the Hurricanes' postseason spotlight.

The Catsuit Moment That Sparked Online Frenzy

This isn't the first time Kylie's fashion grabbed a lot of attention. During Miami's Fiesta Bowl win over Ole Miss, where Carson was named Offensive MVP, she donned a sleek and figure-hugging catsuit that captivated admirers for its elegance and confidence.

Her photos from the Fiesta Bowl went viral, with fans praising both her style and her supportive presence. One comment read: 'Perfect. Perfect. Perfect.'

How Cheerleading Turned to Social Media Fame

Kylie first gained recognition through her cheer and dance work at the University of Georgia, where she was a member of the Bulldogs' cheerleading squad and the celebrated 'Dance Dawgs' team. In this role, she performed at both football and basketball games, showcasing her skills in tumbling and choreography. Her performances were often highlighted on social media, helping her build a fan base beyond the stadium.

Following her brother Carson's transfer to the Miami Hurricanes, Kylie reportedly divides her time between Georgia and Florida while continuing to pursue dance opportunities. She also participated in training sessions and audition prep with elite squads, including the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which she described as a dream experience. Kylie continues to post dance and flexibility content on Instagram and TikTok, keeping her craft visible and engaging with fans.

What We Know About the Beck Family

The Beck family has become a compelling story in college sports, combining athletic success with visible family support. Carson's rise from Georgia Bulldog to Miami Hurricanes quarterback has been closely backed by his family.

Their mother, Tracy, a former professional dancer and devoted fan organiser, frequently attends games alongside Kylie. Their father, Chris, a former Naval Academy linebacker, guided Carson's athletic development from an early age. Together, the family has cultivated a public image of support and talent, which has amplified Kylie's presence on social media.

Kylie's growing prominence stems from both her brother's rising football career and her own talent, fashion sense, and social media savvy. From the sparkly Miami outfit with boots to her memorable Fiesta Bowl catsuit, Kylie continues to captivate fans and build her own story in sports and lifestyle circles.