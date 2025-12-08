50 Cent has amused fans after appearing on ABC's Good Morning America to promote his new Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which examines the downfall of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs and allegations linked to his career.

The programme revisits the sex trafficking trial that led to Combs receiving a four-year, two-month federal sentence, as well as historic claims involving Tupac Shakur and the late Christopher Wallace, known as Biggie Smalls.

During the interview, 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson discussed the documentary's themes while smiling through what many fans interpreted as a personal victory in his long-running feud with Combs.

Speculation intensified on social media following the broadcast, with fans convinced the rapper deliberately chose ABC so Combs could access the interview on a prison television.

In a post shared to Instagram, 50 Cent appeared to acknowledge the speculation, writing: 'I thought about it — what's wrong with that?' The comment prompted a wave of reaction online, with fans calling him a 'menace' and describing his behaviour as 'methodical pettiness.'

Others suggested the rapper was entering his 'best era', praising his ability to turn a public feud into entertainment and promotion for the Netflix project.

Finding out 50 Cent agreed to do an interview with ABC news station only because it's one of the few stations they're allowed to watch in prison. He's a menace😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IZkDLMuBvj — 2𝓚 𝓓𝓾𝓻𝓪𝓰 🐈‍⬛ (@KayyyHope) December 6, 2025

50 Cent was asked how he thinks Diddy will react to his Netflix documentary



"He's gonna say, 'Wow, this is amazing.' I think he's gonna say, 'This is the best documentary I've seen in a long time'" pic.twitter.com/Bspy8MWgjg — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 6, 2025

50 Cent reportedly chose to do an interview with ABC because it’s one of the few channels inmates are allowed to watch in prison. pic.twitter.com/08pNLjDTuE — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 6, 2025

50 cent’s hate for diddy needs to be studied 😭 pic.twitter.com/0ynpFrhIlB — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) April 11, 2024

Communal televisions are common in US prisons, often used for shared viewing and, at times, a source of tension over programming. Fans saw the interview as an intentional move to ensure Combs could not avoid the documentary's publicity.

While 50 Cent avoided further elaboration, the moment reinforced his reputation for calculated humour even when promoting serious subject matter.