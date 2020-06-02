Patty Jenkins says she is not interested in expanding her directorial role to other films in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) because she does not care about universes and continuity.

The "Wonder Woman" director turned down an opportunity to helm "Justice League" for a reason. She said she is not comfortable with having too many characters and not interested in superhero team-up movies.

"I love comics, but I've come to superheroes through films," Jenkins told French magazine Premiere. "There is in me this desire to emulate compared to the movies I saw as a child. A certain spirit that reigned in those times. Is that relevant when I shoot? I don't know," she added

She said that unlike other directors, she does not "really care about shared universes, continuity, and that kind of detail." She explained turning down "Justice League" because it did not connect with her. She pointed out that it had "too many characters."

Jenkins also addressed her exit from the Marvel film "Thor: The Dark World." She said she liked the people working at Marvel Studios, but she left because she was "under control." She did not have a say in things.

"They want full control over their movies. The director is under control," she said and added that "it shows immediately if a director cannot impose his/her vision." She said when this happens, she usually gets the impression that the people are "doing a different job" than her.

However, it was different directing "Wonder Woman" and its sequel "Wonder Woman 1984." Jenkins recalled that with the sequel she did exactly what she wanted. Then, everything else just happened smoothly.

"And then, everything a superhero movie needs comes naturally to me: I love shooting great action scenes versus great sets. I really enjoy it," she added.

"Wonder Woman 1984" comes out in theatres on Aug. 12. Gal Gadot and Chris Pine are set to reprise their respective roles as Diana Prince a.k.a. Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal also appear in the movie.