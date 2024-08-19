Paetongtarn Shinawatra has made history by becoming Thailand's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 37, following in the footsteps of her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, and her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra. Her meteoric rise from working part-time at McDonald's to leading a nation reflects not only her family's political legacy but also her determination and resilience in the face of adversity.

A Historic Appointment

On the 14th of August 2024, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, known as "Ing," was elected as Thailand's Prime Minister by the Thai Parliament, making her the youngest individual to hold the office. She also became the second woman to assume this position, further solidifying the Shinawatra family's influence in Thai politics. Her appointment followed the removal of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who was ousted by a court decision linked to a bribery scandal involving a detained Cabinet member.

Early Life and Political Awakening

Born into a family deeply entrenched in Thai politics, Paetongtarn's introduction to the political arena came early. Her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, served as Thailand's Prime Minister from 2001 until he was overthrown in a military coup in 2006. Despite her privileged upbringing, Paetongtarn experienced firsthand the volatility and challenges of political life. At the age of eight, she accompanied her father on his first official trip as Foreign Minister, a pivotal moment that marked the beginning of her lifelong association with politics.

Despite her aristocratic background, Paetongtarn did not shy away from humble beginnings. In 2004, while pursuing her political science degree at Chulalongkorn University in Thailand, she took on a part-time job at McDonald's. This experience offered her a unique perspective, contrasting sharply with the opulence often associated with her family name.

Challenges and Resilience During Political Turmoil

Paetongtarn's life took a dramatic turn at the age of 20 when the Thai military staged a coup against her father's government. The experience of witnessing her father being vilified and forced to flee the country had a profound impact on her. In a speech delivered in March 2022, she recalled the trauma of those years, saying, "At the age of 20, being surrounded by hate was very difficult to overcome." This period of turmoil, including her father's subsequent flight from Thailand under politically motivated corruption charges, shaped her resolve and deepened her commitment to her country.

Following her father's departure, Paetongtarn pursued further education abroad, earning a master's degree in International Hotel Management from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom. She later managed a family-owned hotel business, which she described as her "passion." However, the birth of her first child in 2021 shifted her priorities, igniting a renewed interest in politics with the aim of making Thailand a better place for future generations.

Personal Life and Political Re-entry

In 2019, Paetongtarn married commercial pilot Pidok Sooksawas, and the couple has since welcomed two children. Her return to politics came in 2023, during the final trimester of her second pregnancy, when she joined the populist Pheu Thai Party, the political vehicle founded by her father. Her decision to re-enter politics was met with widespread interest, particularly given her close relationship with her father, who remains an influential figure behind the scenes. In an interview with Time magazine in April 2023, she revealed, "He's only worried that I'm pregnant, and he doesn't want me to stress out too much."

By October 2023, Paetongtarn was appointed as the head of the Pheu Thai Party, where she pledged to continue the party's mission of improving the lives of Thai citizens. Addressing a large gathering of party members, she declared, "Pheu Thai will continue with its important mission in improving people's livelihood."

In addition to her political role, Paetongtarn is a successful entrepreneur. She holds a 28.5% stake in SC Asset Corp. Pcl, a publicly traded real estate company valued at approximately 5.2 billion baht ($152 million). However, her new role as Prime Minister requires strict adherence to Thai law, which includes relinquishing her corporate responsibilities to avoid conflicts of interest.

What Lies Ahead for Thailand?

As Thailand's youngest Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra faces the daunting task of steering the country through a period of economic uncertainty. Her administration is expected to maintain continuity with previous policies while addressing pressing issues such as rising household debt and the soaring cost of living. One of her key economic strategies involves advocating for lower interest rates, a stance that has sparked debate over the central bank's independence and its role in resolving the nation's financial woes.

A significant challenge for her administration will be the re-evaluation of a controversial $14 billion digital wallet cash handout scheme, a cornerstone of Pheu Thai's economic plan that was previously championed by her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin. Paetongtarn has already indicated her intention to reassess the program once in office, a move that could have far-reaching implications for her government's economic strategy.

Despite the challenges ahead, Paetongtarn remains optimistic about Thailand's future. Speaking to reporters after her appointment, she stated, "The country has to move ahead. We are determined, together, and we will push the country forward."