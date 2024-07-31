In a surprising career move, British singer and actress Lily Allen has launched an OnlyFans account, where she offers photos of her feet to fans for $10 each. Known for her strong stances on feminism and female empowerment, the 39-year-old star has found a new source of income by catering to a niche market on the popular content subscription service.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a significant rise in online content consumption, benefiting many OnlyFans creators. The platform, which is predominantly used by sex workers to share explicit content with subscribers, also became a hotspot for various niche markets, including the sale of foot photos. This unusual yet profitable business model can reportedly bring in up to $500 per week, according to Alternative Income Reports and Foot Fetish Market Research.

One of the main attractions of selling foot pictures online is the ability to remain anonymous. This anonymity has made it an appealing side business for many, as it requires minimal upfront investment. The demand for foot images is partly driven by foot fetishes, known as podophilia, where feet, legs, stockings, shoes, or socks trigger sexual arousal in individuals, according to MedicalNewsToday.

OnlyFans: A Leading Platform for Foot Photos

In a LinkedIn report pblished in December, OnlyFans was listed as the second-best platform for selling foot pictures in 2024. The platform's user-friendly interface and potential for creators to grow a large following make it an ideal choice for those looking to monetise their unique content.

Other top platforms for selling feet pictures include:

FunwithFeet : Dedicated to foot photographs with no commission fees.

: Dedicated to foot photographs with no commission fees. Flaunt Your Feet : A rapidly growing platform dedicated to foot fetish enthusiasts.

: A rapidly growing platform dedicated to foot fetish enthusiasts. Feetify : A user-friendly marketplace specifically for selling foot images.

: A user-friendly marketplace specifically for selling foot images. DollarFeet: Streamlines the process of selling foot photos, highlighting unique and high-quality content.

Lily Allen's Venture into OnlyFans

Lily Allen, known for her music career and public persona, has now joined the ranks of OnlyFans creators. Under the username Lily Allen FTSE500, she is offering her fans an intimate glimpse at her feet. Allen, who has maintained her affluent lifestyle in London through her music, magazine collaborations, and her podcast "Miss Me?", sees this new venture as a lucrative opportunity.

In a podcast episode published on June 30, Allen joked about the potential of making money from her highly-rated feet. "I have a lady who comes and does my nails, and she informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare," Allen said. "But yes, my feet are rated quite highly on the internet."

Less than a month after her podcast episode, Allen announced her OnlyFans debut with an Instagram Story. She posted a photo of her feet covered by a heart with the colours of the Italian flag and added a link labelled "la dolce feeta," directing followers to her OnlyFans account. As of Wednesday, Allen has seven posts and 508 likes on her account, charging users $10 monthly to access her foot content.

In her OnlyFans bio, Allen teased her fans with the statement: "Just dipping my toes in."

Lily Allen's move to OnlyFans highlights a broader trend of celebrities and public figures exploring new ways to monetise their presence online. With the growth of specialised content markets, platforms like OnlyFans offer a unique opportunity for individuals to connect with fans and generate significant income.