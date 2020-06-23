Players who took part in the Adria Tour were seen ignoring social distancing both on the court and off. World number one and Adria Tour organiser, Novak Djokovic, is the latest out of four players to have tested positive for COVID-19. The tournament organisers decided to cancel the event which had drawn criticism for being organised in the first place.

After promoting and being a part of the Adria Tour, Djokovic got tested for COVID-19 yesterday. On his official website, Djokovic announced that he and his wife, Jelena, have tested positive for the virus. His children have tested negative. He also apologised for putting others at risk at the event.

Djokovic will be in self-quarantine for 14 days and will be getting tested again after five days. Following the announcement from the world number one, the Adria Tour organisers also declared the tournament cancelled. On the official page, it was announced that the legs in Banja Luka and Sarajevo will no longer take place.

After today's meeting of all members of the Organizing Committee of Adria Tour, it has been decided that the tournament could not be continued and, therefore, the matches in Banja Luka and Sarajevo will not be held.



All ATP tour events since February have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the non-ATP charity tournament held its first two legs in Belgrade, Serbia and Zadar, Croatia after quarantine restrictions were lifted. Drawing a large number of spectators, the Adria Tour kicked off earlier this month. The tournament was championed by Djokovic as an opportunity for Balkan players to exhibit themselves.

Tennis players from around the world like Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios criticised the tournament for risking the lives of everyone involved.

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid - 19. Don't @ me for anything I've done that has been 'irresponsible' or classified as 'stupidity' - this takes the cake.

According to BBC Sports, the players ignored social distancing by dancing together at a nightclub in Belgrade. In Zadar, the players were not obligated to follow social distancing so they were seen embracing at the end of matches. Players also took part in a basketball match where they came in close contact.

Last week, it was revealed that Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive for COVID-19. Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic tested negative. However, they announced that they will be self-isolating for 14 days.

ATP tour events are set to resume from August 14. Players have shown concerns over travelling to New York for the US Open, which will take place in the absence of fans this year.