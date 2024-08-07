A 125-year-old café in Budapest, Hungary, has gained international attention for its stunning decor. Since Budapest's New York Café went viral on social media, tourists and TikTok enthusiasts from far and wide have increasingly started to visit, waiting in queue for hours to admire its interior.

The New York Café has been designed to make customers feel as if they are travelling back in time to an opulent European palace. Inside, the café consists of opulent marble columns, breathtaking chandeliers, as well as exquisitely painted walls and ceilings.

Each day, the café welcomes around 2,000 customers, including families, groups of friends, solo coffee lovers, and content creators. On occasion, the cafe also hosts a live pianist or violinist, and a sign outside declares it to be "the most beautiful café in the world".

Budapest's New York Café's Architecture

Situated on Erzsébet körút Street in Budapest, the popular tourist destination dates back to 1894 and was created by the well-known Hungarian architect Alajos Hauszmann. Flóris Korb and Kálmán Giergl, who took inspiration from Italy, constructed the interiors. Artists Ferenc Eisenhut and Gusztav Mannheimer created the ceilings.

After World War II, the café—which had once been the centre of Budapest's literary and creative community—was abandoned and left in ruins. But, in 2006, the space was returned to its former glory and became a representation of Hungary's rich cultural legacy.

The Menu & Prices

While the cuisine is pricey, customers do not hesitate to splash out on a cup of coffee for around €12 and an afternoon tea for €72. The café's well-known 24-carat gold cappuccino, which is genuinely produced with actual gold, is particularly favoured by tourists.

The café serves a variety of dishes, including snacks, main courses, specialities, pastas, soups, ice cream, and an all-day breakfast. Along with the 24-carat gold cappuccino, the New York Café also offers a 24-carat-gold Irish coffee and a 24-carat-gold Hungarian coffee, both priced at €13.50.

The café's all-day breakfast customers can choose between New York Egg Benedict, an Italian breakfast for two, or a grilled ham and cheese sandwich. Food and drinks, including a range of alcoholic beverages, are served until 23:00.

Customer Reviews

While taking their followers on a virtual tour of the café, showing its luxury interiors and musicians, TikTok user @HandLuggageOnly described the space as "gorgeous."

However, the viral café has received conflicting ratings on TripAdvisor. While the tea and coffee are delicious and the buildings are jaw-dropping, customers have described the food as "nothing special" and not the café's "strongest attraction."

On the travel advice platform, ex-customers Daniel and Pascale described it as an "amazing place" and a "marvellous café." However, another former visitor, Aktan, said it was an "Instagram place" not for food lovers.

Nevertheless, it obviously depends on who you ask, considering content creators like TikToker @catalinaradoi21 are willing to wait two hours in the pouring rain to acquire a table. On TikTok, Catalina defended the café by telling her followers that standing in the queue for a picture was worthwhile. "The architecture was amazing, and they had a live orchestra," she wrote.

Cultural Significance and Future Prospects

The New York Café, beyond its exquisite decor and opulent atmosphere, serves as a significant cultural landmark in Budapest. Its revival in 2006 marked a return to the grandeur of the late 19th century, celebrating Hungary's artistic and literary heritage. The café's historical significance adds a layer of charm that resonates with both locals and tourists.

As Budapest continues to be a favoured travel destination, the New York Café is likely to maintain its status as a must-visit spot. Its unique blend of history, architecture, and luxury offers an unparalleled experience that draws in visitors from all corners of the globe. The café's ability to attract a diverse crowd—from families to influencers—demonstrates its broad appeal and enduring charm.