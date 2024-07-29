Have you ever wanted to dine like a queen? Now's your chance, as Buckingham Palace opens its gates for exclusive afternoon tea sessions, offering visitors a royal experience in true British fashion.

The Garden Cafe, located on the West Terrace of Buckingham Palace, has opened its doors for the summer, inviting guests to indulge in a variety of menu items. The offerings include fresh sandwiches, bagels, cakes, Victoria sponges, and, of course, an endless supply of tea and speciality coffee. The best part? No reservation is required. The afternoon tea set is served in a limited-edition keepsake tin, adorned with the Buckingham Palace logo and floral designs. The cafe is open from 10:00 to 19:00 in July and August, and from 10:00 to 18:00 in September.

The café has already proven popular, with visitors sharing their excitement on social media. The chance to combine a tour of the palace with a leisurely afternoon tea has captured the attention of royal fans worldwide.

However, it's not just the café that's drawing crowds. The newly refurbished east wing, including the famous balcony room, is also open to the public for the first time in 175 years. This unique opportunity to glimpse into the private world of the Royal Family has proved equally popular, with tickets selling out quickly.

An Affordable Royal Experience

While the opportunity to sip tea and savour cake in such a regal setting is enticing, the cost remains reasonable. A simple coffee or tea costs around £3, sandwiches start at £5.75, and the afternoon tea set, ideal for two, is priced at £47.50. These prices are in addition to an entry ticket to the palace, which costs £32 for adults and £16 for children, with free entry for children under five. The entry ticket also includes a tour of the palace.

For those who prefer something different or if it's a particularly warm day, there is also an ice cream parlour serving ice cream made exclusively from Windsor Farm milk. One visitor shared their experience on social media, saying, "We had an amazing time. We had a picnic in the back area then ice cream. Beautiful day at Buckingham Palace."

Indulging in afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace offers a unique and unforgettable experience, combining history, luxury, and British tradition. While enjoying delectable treats in such iconic surroundings is undeniably appealing, the overall cost, including palace entry and refreshments, remains relatively affordable. This summer's offering at Buckingham Palace is a must-see for those seeking a royal indulgence and the chance to explore the newly opened east wing.