Mick Foley, one of professional wrestling's most recognisable figures, has confirmed he is stepping away from WWE, citing the company's continued association with President Donald Trump as a decision he could no longer reconcile with his values.

The WWE Hall of Famer said he will not renew his Legends contract and will cease making appearances, a move that has sparked intense reaction across wrestling and political circles.

Foley has pointed to remarks involving filmmaker Rob Reiner as the moment that crystallised his choice, prompting renewed scrutiny of WWE's political ties and the timing of Foley's departure.

What Mick Foley Announced

Foley made his position clear in a public statement, explaining that while he remains grateful for his decades-long relationship with WWE, he no longer feels comfortable representing the company.

He confirmed that his existing Legends agreement will be allowed to expire and that fans should not expect future WWE appearances from him.

Foley framed the decision as a personal one rather than a demand for organisational change, stressing that it followed a period of reflection rather than a sudden impulse.

Donald Trump and WWE's Longstanding Ties

WWE's association with Donald Trump dates back years and includes Trump's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The relationship has resurfaced repeatedly during Trump's political career, particularly during moments of heightened public controversy.

Foley acknowledged that the connection itself was not new, but said it had become increasingly difficult for him to overlook as political tensions intensified. His comments place WWE among a growing list of entertainment organisations facing questions over political affiliations and brand identity.

Why Rob Reiner Became the 'Final Straw'

According to Foley, comments involving Rob Reiner marked the point at which his unease turned into action.

Foley described the episode as a moral breaking point, indicating that it sharpened concerns he had been weighing for months.

Importantly, Foley did not present the situation as a single isolated issue, but rather as the moment that clarified his position.

By referencing Reiner, Foley personalised a broader political disagreement, framing his exit as a values-based decision rather than a protest aimed at WWE leadership.

Reaction and Public Response

News of Foley leaving WWE has prompted a surge in online discussion, with fans, wrestlers and commentators debating the role of politics in sports entertainment.

Many have praised Foley for taking a public stand, while others have questioned whether wrestling figures should involve themselves in political discourse.

At the time of writing, WWE has not issued a detailed response, and there has been no indication that Foley's decision will affect existing programming or events.

What This Means for Foley and WWE

Foley's departure is notable because of his status within the company. As a Hall of Famer and former world champion, his voice carries weight with long-time fans. While his exit does not alter WWE's commercial direction, it underscores the reputational challenges faced by entertainment brands navigating polarised political climates.

For Foley, the move appears to signal a shift away from corporate affiliations in favour of personal advocacy and independence.

Mick Foley's Legacy in Wrestling

Known for his performances under personas such as Mankind, Cactus Jack and Dude Love, Foley remains one of wrestling's most influential figures. His career is closely associated with the Attitude Era and some of the most memorable matches in WWE history.

Beyond the ring, Foley has built a reputation as an author and commentator willing to speak candidly on social issues.

That history helps explain why his decision to leave WWE has resonated beyond wrestling, placing Mick Foley, WWE, Donald Trump and Rob Reiner at the centre of a conversation that continues to draw public attention.