WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has announced he is severing ties with the company, citing its close alignment with President Donald Trump and what he called the president's 'incredibly cruel' comments following the death of filmmaker Rob Reiner.

The 'Hardcore Legend', known for his gentle nature outside the ring, stated he could no longer represent an organisation so closely linked to an administration he believes is marching the country towards autocracy. The move places the beloved wrestling icon in direct opposition to the company where he built his global legacy.

Why Mick Foley Decided to Walk Away from WWE

The breaking point for the wrestling legend was not a business dispute or a creative difference, but a matter of conscience. Mick Foley announced to his social media followers that he has informed the company's talent relations department of his departure. He stated he would not make any further appearances for the promotion 'as long as this man remains in office'. He also confirmed he will not re-sign his Legends contract when it expires this coming June.

'I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy,' Foley wrote in a scathing Instagram post.

While the wrestler admitted he had been uncomfortable with the company's political alignment for months, specifically citing the administration's 'cruel treatment of immigrants', a recent event pushed him over the edge.

The 'Cruel' Comments That Served as the Final Straw for Mick Foley

The catalyst for this immediate boycott was President Trump's reaction to the death of Hollywood director Rob Reiner. Reiner and his wife were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, with sources indicating they died from stab wounds.

Rather than offering condolences, the President mocked the deceased filmmaker. Trump suggested Reiner's death was caused by 'Trump derangement syndrome' and belittled the director's mental state.

'Reading the President's incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner's death is the final straw for me,' Foley explained. He then quoted the cartoon character Popeye to summarise his feelings: 'I stands all I can stands, and I can't stands no more.'

How Deep the Ties Run Between WWE and the Administration

The relationship between the wrestling giant and the President spans decades. Trump is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, inducted in the same class as Foley in 2013.

The connection has only deepened politically. Linda McMahon, wife of WWE founder Vince McMahon and former CEO of the company, currently serves as Secretary of Education under Trump. She previously headed the Small Business Administration during his first term. This entrenched alliance made it impossible for Foley to separate his employer from the politics he opposes.

Industry Reaction to the Mick Foley Announcement

Foley is one of the most beloved figures in the history of the industry. He performed under diverse personas, including the deranged Mankind, the tie-dye-wearing Dude Love, and the violent Cactus Jack.

His decision has already drawn support from surprising corners of the wrestling world. Legendary manager Jim Cornette, often known for his critical opinions, issued a glowing statement praising Foley's integrity.

'I want to state publicly that while I've always liked him, he has just become my favourite person in the world,' Cornette said. 'I wish all the boys had his backbone and, more importantly, his morals.'