Xavi Hernandez has made strengthening Barcelona's back line a priority going into the summer transfer window. Andreas Christensen is expected to arrive on a free transfer, but the manager's top target remains to be Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Catalan club granted Xavi's wishes to strengthen his attack during the January transfer window. Barcelona signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

The La Liga giants have been scoring freely in recent games, which has seen the Spanish manager focusing his attention now on making some quality additions for his backline. Gerard Pique is in the twilight of his career, while Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are expected to leave in the summer.

According to Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, Xavi has identified Koulibaly as his top target to join the Camp Nou club in the summer. Barcelona are thought to have already made contact with the Napoli centre-back's representatives with an offer of a four-year deal until the summer of 2026.

The 30-year-old has just over a year left on his current contract with the Serie A club and has rejected their offer of a new deal. Napoli are likely to cash in on the Senegal international rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in 2023.

Koulibaly has been on the wanted list of a number of clubs across Europe including Manchester United and Manchester City. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has demanded over £70 million during previous transfer windows for the Senegalese defender, but could be forced to settle for less if Barcelona come calling in the summer.

The Catalan giants are expected to make a formal approach before the end of the current campaign. Napoli, however, want to wait until the summer to first resume talks with Koulibaly over a new deal and then decide whether to cash in on the in-demand centre-back.