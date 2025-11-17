Thousands of Xfinity customers across the US faced a major disruption on 16 November 2025 as a widespread Xfinity outage hit several states during NFL weekend matches. Reports from DownDetector showed service issues starting at 6:15 p.m. EST, and frustration grew fast as TV feeds froze during live broadcasts.

Many households tried different fixes yet broadcasts still stalled. Viewers soon flooded social media with complaints as Xfinity by Comcast struggled with heavy faults across large areas.

Xfinity Outage Affects Over 3K Users

DownDetector logged over 3,000 outage reports that evening. Most entries pointed at TV interruptions and many viewers lost access during crucial NFL plays. Data from the site showed 67% flagged TV problems, 25% landline internet faults, and 8% TV streaming issues.

User reports indicate problems with Xfinity by Comcast since 6:15 PM EST.

How is it affecting you? #XfinityByComcastDownhttps://t.co/eAwUfP3sgw — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 16, 2025

Users noted random freezes and constant pauses during plays. One viewer on X said 'Can Comcast fix their service already? Can't watch a game when it's freezing every five seconds'.

Reports indicated the interruptions started minutes before kick-off and continued through several matches. Some customers shared concerns over repeated problems from earlier days.

Xfinity Outage Issues

Complaints described freezing every few seconds and severe lag during live channels. Several homes experienced sudden modem drops or unsteady connections.

Many posts called broadcasts 'unwatchable' with some writing 'No Internet yet again' and 'Xfinity TV broadcast actually unwatchable right now'.

Others said faults happened during work tasks as well. DownDetector entries showed no immediate official reply from Xfinity Support during the peak period, which added more frustration for affected households.

Numerous Cities Impacted

DownDetector's outage map displayed heavy activity across San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, and New York. Customers in Pottstown and Pittsburgh also reported big issues. A Pottstown viewer said 'Comcast keeps going on and off for the last half hour... I suggest you fix this before the Eagles game starts'.

In Pittsburgh, one customer wrote 'Channels keep freezing up every 10 seconds... Trying to watch a damn football game'. Large clusters on both coasts reported dropped signals and frozen screens.

Many homes failed to stream or switch channels during peak hours. Reports showed faults across several states, which suggested a wide network disruption rather than a single city issue.

How To Check If You're Affected

Customers can check their service address on Xfinity's official outage map for real-time updates. All you need to do is enter your full address in the map's search bar to see if you're area is affected. You can also sign in for alerts linked with their home location.

Xfinity also offers SMS notifications when service resumes. The company clarified that homes with working electricity may still see outages because local network nodes can lose power.

This often happens due to grid faults, even when a household remains unaffected. Users can look at account alerts or recent service notices for confirmation.

Xfinity's Answer to Outages

Comcast recently introduced an AI-powered response system designed for quicker recovery during outages. This tool reviews alarms from network devices and identifies likely causes such as fibre cuts or power faults. It also improves technician dispatch and reduces delays.

During 2024 trials, the new system improved storm recovery by 50%. Comcast said the system already solves 77% of software issues before customers notice anything.

Elad Nafshi, Chief Network Officer, said 'Power is essential for connectivity... we're leveraging our real-time network performance insight and proprietary AI'.

Xfinity now offers Pro WiFi Extenders with 4G LTE backup and optional batteries, which keep basic service running for up to four hours. During major storms, Comcast deployed over 700 emergency crew members, which helped restore service faster across large regions.