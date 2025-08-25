KEY POINTS Fleetwood ended 164 starts without a PGA Tour win in stunning style

Fans debate wife Clare Craig's role and yellow ribbon gesture.

Tommy Fleetwood, 34, has finally ended years of heartbreak by capturing his first PGA Tour title and the FedEx Cup at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

The English star sealed the win at East Lake with a score of 18-under par, finishing three shots clear of Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley in what many are calling the defining moment of his career.

The victory was not only historic but also hugely lucrative. Fleetwood walked away with a staggering $10 million (£7.39 million) winner's cheque from the tournament's $40 million (£29.57 million) purse, instantly sparking fan interest online.

Searches for 'how much did Tommy Fleetwood win' surged moments after he holed his final putt, underlining the scale of the achievement and its financial impact.

Why This Win Matters

Before Sunday, Fleetwood had earned millions across the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, with seven European Tour titles and a Race to Dubai crown in 2017. But his US career had been marked by frustration, with 30 top-five finishes but no victories. That record, the worst drought in a century according to ESPN, finally came to an end at East Lake.

Fleetwood's perseverance through years of near-misses, including runner-up finishes at the 2018 US Open and 2019 Open Championship, plus a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, made this breakthrough all the more significant. His victory projects him into the top six of the world rankings and cements his place among the sport's elite.

Tommy Fleetwood's Wife Clare Craig

Off the course, Fleetwood's wife Clare Craig has been pivotal to his success. A former player manager, she doubles as his agent and provides the structure Fleetwood says has kept him grounded.

Married in 2017, the couple live in Dubai with their son Frankie and Clare's two children from a previous relationship.

Her appearance at East Lake drew fresh attention as searches for 'Tommy Fleetwood wife' spiked, with fans curious about her influence and the couple's 23-year age gap.

The Yellow Ribbon

Another element that caught attention was the yellow ribbon Fleetwood wore on his cap during the final round. While he has not publicly explained its significance, yellow ribbons are commonly associated with remembrance and solidarity.

Fans debated its meaning on social media, with many suggesting it was a quiet tribute that added an emotional layer to his long-awaited victory. Searches for 'Tommy Fleetwood yellow ribbon' trended throughout the weekend.

Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 24, 2025

Congrats and 🫡 @TommyFleetwood1!!! That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings. Too 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2025

LFG ☢️☢️☢️☢️

THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER 😍😍

Tommy Fleetwood is your 2025 Tour Champion and FedEx Cup Champion ☢️☢️

What a moment to see Tommy get over the line and get that historic win 😍😍☢️☢️ pic.twitter.com/9MBBFrMRgV — FLEETWOOD ARMY (@FleetwoodArmy) August 24, 2025

Fans and Media Reactions

Fleetwood's win drew praise from across the sporting world. Tiger Woods led tributes from fellow golfers, while celebrities including LeBron James and Caitlin Clark were spotted cheering him on at East Lake.

Online, fans hailed the moment as the culmination of resilience and loyalty. Headlines across the globe celebrated Fleetwood's career-defining triumph, with trending searches focused on his prize money, his wife Clare, and the symbolic yellow ribbon that became part of the story.