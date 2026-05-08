Yazan Al Homsi is not the kind of investor who makes headlines chasing trends. The Vancouver-based venture capitalist built his analytical foundation across 12 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers conducting financial due diligence across the Middle East and North Africa, earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation, then launched Founders Round Capital in 2017. A career spanning the Middle East and North America has given him a vantage point that purely regional investors do not have: direct operational exposure to regulatory developments, capital availability, and technology maturation across both ecosystems simultaneously.

He followed Founders Round Capital with Catalyst Communications DMCC in Dubai in 2018, creating a dual-market operation bridging North American innovation and Middle Eastern capital. His investment portfolio as of 2026 spans three companies in three distinct sectors: Rocket Doctor AI (CSE: AIDR | OTC: AIRDF | FRA: 939) in virtual healthcare delivery, Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ: ADUR | CSE: ACT | FSE: 9D5) in chemical recycling technology, and Edumentors, a UK-based tutoring marketplace. The three companies have nothing obvious in common. The investment logic connecting them is consistent.

Rocket Doctor AI: Payer Integration as the Proof Point

Rocket Doctor AI is a physician-led telemedicine platform that operates as a marketplace connecting board-certified physicians with patients across the US and Canada. The platform provides an integrated workflow covering scheduling, billing, charting, and clinical documentation, alongside a proprietary AI system that automates patient intake and pre-charting, reducing administrative time and increasing physician throughput. It is not an AI diagnostics tool that replaces physician judgement. It is a clinical decision-support and marketplace platform that extends what physicians can deliver.

The company has facilitated over 750,000 cumulative patient visits through a network of more than 300 physicians. It operates across 50 pharmacy kiosk locations, has completed over 16,500 pharmacy-based appointments, and established a municipality model through a contract with Bruderheim, Alberta, providing residents with virtual care access to reduce non-emergency hospital visits.

The US market expansion has accelerated significantly in April 2026. On April 14, the company added approximately two million members in Maryland through a state entity of a major national insurer. Seven days later, it added another 250,000 members through a separate national payer agreement in the same state, bringing Maryland coverage to approximately 3.2 million covered lives and total US in-network reach to approximately 21 million patients. Maryland is transitioning to the AHEAD model in 2026, a federal initiative emphasising multi-payer alignment and expanded primary care, creating direct policy demand for the physician-led longitudinal care model the platform delivers.

Yazan Al Homsi's investment rationale for Rocket Doctor centres on unit economics. The platform operates at approximately 88% gross margins across both markets. In the US, it captures an $18 platform fee per visit against $5 in customer acquisition costs per patient, producing a contribution margin of around $13.34 per visit and an 8.2x lifetime value to customer acquisition cost ratio. Those are metrics that justify the platform's expansion trajectory without requiring dilutive capital at each step.

Aduro Clean Technologies: The Structural Gap in Recycling

Aduro Clean Technologies is a clean technology company whose Hydrochemolytic Technology, or HCT, is a water-based chemical process that converts contaminated and mixed plastic waste into high-value hydrocarbon feedstocks. The technology operates at subcritical temperatures, substantially below the high-heat processes used in conventional pyrolysis, producing outputs directly compatible with existing steam crackers without the expensive hydrotreatment step that undermines pyrolysis economics.

Aduro is at a different stage from Rocket Doctor. The company is developing its scale-up pathway from pilot to first commercial deployment. Its Next Generation Process pilot plant in London, Ontario, completed commissioning in February 2026 and moved into active operating campaigns. Chemelot Industrial Park in the Netherlands was selected as the FOAK site in January 2026. A permitting contract was awarded to Ebert HERA B.V. in April 2026. An indicative offtake agreement with a global commodities trader is in place. Shell's GameChanger programme and engagement with TotalEnergies provide third-party technical validation.

Yazan Al Homsi is an investor in Aduro, not a partner or operator. His involvement reflects a conviction that the gap between the current 10% global plastic recycling rate and what advanced technologies can theoretically achieve represents a structural market failure large enough to generate both financial returns and environmental impact when the right technology meets the right regulatory environment. The career spanning the Middle East and North America that shaped his analytical framework makes him particularly attuned to how parallel regulatory regimes in the UAE, Europe, and North America are converging around circular economy mandates that directly benefit Aduro's technology.

Edumentors: AI Enhancement in Educational Service Delivery

Edumentors is a UK-based online tutoring marketplace that connects students with tutors drawn exclusively from elite universities including Cambridge, Oxford, and Warwick. The platform has delivered over 100,000 lessons globally. It is not an AI education company in the sense of using AI to replace human instruction. The AI tools it is developing are designed to help tutors increase their efficiency: improving matching accuracy between students and tutors, personalising learning pathways, and reducing administrative work so tutors can focus on what drives outcomes, the human relationship between tutor and student.

This distinction matters and has been blurred in some coverage of Yazan Al Homsi's portfolio. Edumentors is a tutoring marketplace with AI tools in development. Rocket Doctor AI is a physician marketplace with an existing proprietary AI system embedded in its clinical workflow. They are different companies in different sectors at different stages of AI integration.

Yazan Al Homsi's investment in Edumentors reflects his reading of the UK EdTech market's recovery trajectory and the premium segment's resilience. The platform's focus on tutors from globally recognised institutions creates a quality signal that generic tutoring platforms cannot easily replicate. The company received a $2 million investment from Abu Dhabi-based Magna Investments specifically to develop AI tutoring capabilities, a transaction that reflects the broader pattern of Middle Eastern institutional capital targeting UK educational technology platforms with defensible positioning.

The Common Framework Across Three Different Bets

The through-line across Rocket Doctor, Aduro, and Edumentors is not sector overlap. It is a framework for identifying where to invest. Yazan Al Homsi looks for sectors where a documented structural inefficiency is large enough to generate a multi-billion dollar addressable market. He then looks for companies where strong intellectual property or platform defensibility intersects with a capable management team and a regulatory tailwind that creates sustained demand rather than discretionary purchasing.

His background at PwC, where he oversaw due diligence and valuation across retail, real estate, distribution, manufacturing, and healthcare deals across the Middle East and North Africa, trained him to assess execution capability over technological promise. The observation he has returned to across all three investments is that numerous companies possess interesting technologies, but far fewer demonstrate the ability to commercialise them and scale profitably.

The geographic architecture of his investment activity, operating between Vancouver through Founders Round Capital and Dubai through Catalyst Communications DMCC, allows him to assess whether technologies capable of serving multiple regulatory environments can scale faster than purely regional players. Rocket Doctor's in-network expansion across US payer systems builds on a Canadian proof-of-concept. Aduro's FOAK facility in the Netherlands positions it inside the European EPR mandate framework. Edumentors' UK positioning gives it credibility across English-speaking markets and appeal to Middle Eastern families who prioritise Cambridge and Oxford pedigree.

The three investments are at different stages of maturity. Rocket Doctor is converting payer validation into recurring revenue. Aduro is transitioning from pilot operation to commercial deployment. Edumentors is building toward AI-enhanced scaling from an established operational base. What they share is that Yazan Al Homsi identified each of them before the underlying market opportunity had become obvious to institutional capital. That early positioning, grounded in the same due diligence discipline he developed at PwC, is the recurring pattern in how he constructs a portfolio.

Rocket Doctor AI trades as CSE: AIDR | OTC: AIRDF | FRA: 939. Aduro Clean Technologies trades as NASDAQ: ADUR | CSE: ACT | FSE: 9D5.