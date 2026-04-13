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The UK government has launched a consultation on new school food standards aimed at reducing sugar and fat in meals served across England, following updated data on childhood obesity. On 13 April 2026, the Department for Education (DfE) opened a nine-week consultation proposing restrictions on high-sugar and deep-fried foods in state-maintained schools.

The plans follow findings from the National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP), which show more than 22 per cent of children are living with obesity by the end of primary school. Government figures also indicate that around one in three children leave primary school overweight or obese.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the changes are intended to ensure pupils have access to 'nutritious and appealing' meals. Under the proposals, schools would no longer be able to offer items such as sausage rolls or pizza every day and would be required to include vegetables or salad with each main meal.

Latest NCMP Findings

The 2024/25 NCMP data highlights continued disparities in childhood obesity rates. While obesity levels among Year 6 pupils remain at 22.2 per cent, the rate among Reception-age children has risen to 10.5 per cent.

A gap between regions also persists. Children in the most deprived areas are more than twice as likely to be living with obesity as those in the least deprived areas. Among Year 6 pupils, rates reach 29.3 per cent in the most deprived areas compared with 13.5 per cent in the least deprived.

Ministers have said the updated standards form part of wider efforts to address these inequalities.

What the New Standards Propose

The proposed changes aim to strengthen existing school food rules and introduce clearer limits on certain products. Schools would be restricted from serving deep-fried foods more than twice a week, while daily availability of items high in fat, salt and sugar would be curtailed. Fruit would replace sugary snacks for most of the school week, and more wholegrain options would be introduced.

🚨 NEW: Fried food including chicken nuggets and fish and chips will be banned from being served in schools to reduce obesity



Pizza and sausage rolls will be severely limited, and desserts will also need to be at least 50% fruit — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 13, 2026

The DfE said the standards would apply to both breakfast and lunch provision. A national enforcement system is expected to be introduced, with full implementation planned from September 2027.

Free Breakfast Clubs and Wider Measures

The consultation coincides with the expansion of free breakfast clubs, with more than 500 new sites opening this month and providing meals to an estimated 142,000 children. The government said the programme forms part of a broader approach to improving child nutrition.

Health minister Sharon Hodgson said children in the UK consume nearly twice the recommended daily amount of sugar. She added that schools can play a significant role in improving dietary habits.

Free school meals are a game-changer.



Not only are we fuelling kids with healthy food, but our programme has unlocked £49m in extra funding for disadvantaged pupils.



That’s a win for families and our schools.https://t.co/RjEtbknQm4 pic.twitter.com/3qQzk0dyZO — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) March 27, 2026

The government also plans to extend free school meals to families receiving Universal Credit from September 2026, which it says will benefit more than half a million children.

Consultation and Next Steps

The consultation will run for nine weeks, after which the government is expected to finalise updated school food standards. The changes are intended to apply across state-maintained schools in England, with phased adjustments for some secondary schools.

The proposals form part of wider efforts to address childhood obesity and improve access to healthier meals in schools.