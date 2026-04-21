A startling admission from Severn Trent's HR director has raised concerns about the numeracy skills of young workers entering Britain's water industry. Neil Morrison revealed that around 10 per cent of apprentices joining the programme have the maths ability of an 11-year-old. Now we ask, how are low numeracy levels affecting many parts of the population?

The State of Numeracy Among Apprentices and Beyond

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Neil Morrison made the remark during a session of the House of Lords, describing the situation as 'a very bleak picture'. He explained that some apprentices find it difficult to tell the time, especially on the twenty-four-hour clock. For example, recognising that 15:00 is 3 p.m. causes problems for a significant number of young people.

He said that basic skills like telling the time are often problematic. What's more is that the difficulty isn't limited to just reading clocks, but extends to understanding simple calculations and percentages. Morrison added that these skills are essential for daily tasks, such as checking payslips or understanding bills.

According to National Numeracy, around 58% of working-age adults in the UK (about 24 million people) have low maths skills, often no better than those expected of primary school children. Although England scored slightly above the OECD average in recent surveys, poor numeracy is still a major problem and can affect how well people work and how productive businesses are.

Impact on the Workforce and Wider Society

Severn Trent, which hires around 100 apprentices each year, provides training up to GCSE level in maths. Despite this, Morrison pointed out that many struggle with fundamental concepts.

The consequences of poor numeracy go beyond the workplace. Morrison warned that customers often find it hard to understand their bills due to low mathematical skills. The company attempts to address this by using visual tools, such as charts and diagrams, to make information clearer.

He expressed concern that the problem might be more widespread than just the apprentices. 'The stat for the Midlands is that 53 per cent of people come out with less than a grade four in maths,' he said. This indicates that over half of the population has only been taught maths up to the level of a 10 or 11-year-old.

Public Issues and Government Responses

The low levels of numeracy among the public pose a challenge for companies like Severn Trent. Morrison emphasised that many people across Britain might struggle with basic calculations, which can cause problems in everyday life. These include understanding tax, deductions, and other financial details.

The committee hearing was convened by Col Alexander Burt, who asked Morrison if there was any sign of improvement. Morrison responded that, for the most disadvantaged, the situation appears to be worsening. 'Unfortunately the gap they experience is getting worse,' he stated. This suggests that efforts to improve numeracy skills are not reaching all sections of society equally.

The government has introduced measures to address these issues. One initiative is the rollout of a core skills diploma aimed at pupils who do not pass GCSE maths and English. The programme intends to help young people from working-class backgrounds gain qualifications that can support their entry into the workforce.