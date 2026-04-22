Elon Musk's aerospace giant has reportedly made a massive financial play to rescue its struggling software division. Sources suggest SpaceX is prepared to pay a staggering sum to integrate Cursor's advanced technology before a potential public offering. This high-stakes move in California marks a desperate attempt to bridge the gap as Musk's internal AI projects fall behind industry rivals.

A Multibillion-Dollar Lifeline for Musk's AI Ambitions

SpaceX has locked in an agreement with Cursor that provides a clear path to ownership, valuing the AI newcomer at $60 billion (£44.42 billion) by the end of the year. Under the terms, the rocket company can either choose a full buyout or hand over $10 billion (£7.40 billion) to fund their joint projects.

'SpaceXAI and @cursor_ai are now working closely together to create the world's best coding and knowledge work AI,' the firm announced on Tuesday.

SpaceXAI and @cursor_ai are now working closely together to create the world’s best coding and knowledge work AI.



The combination of Cursor’s leading product and distribution to expert software engineers with SpaceX’s million H100 equivalent Colossus training supercomputer will… — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 21, 2026

This social media update arrived moments before a New York Times report claimed SpaceX had settled on a $50 billion (£37.02 billion) price tag to buy Cursor, based on information from two anonymous sources. The news outlet later adjusted its article to include the official statement released by SpaceX.

In a post on X, Cursor chief Michael Truell expressed that he is 'excited to partner with the SpaceX team to scale up Composer,' highlighting the startup's flagship AI model. Truell described the deal as, 'a meaningful step on our path to build the best place to code with AI.'

Rescuing xAI From Falling Behind Global Rivals

The agreement serves as a direct reaction to the growing strain on Musk's goals for the sector. He had openly admitted that xAI—the venture he started and later folded into SpaceX this February—was falling behind competitors when it came to programming power.

Read more Will SpaceX's $5B Loss Hurt Its $2T Valuation? Reasons Why The Impact May Be Limited Will SpaceX's $5B Loss Hurt Its $2T Valuation? Reasons Why The Impact May Be Limited

After that confession, he moved to cut staff numbers at xAI through a wave of lay-offs. At the same time, he launched a bold recruitment drive to snatch top developers from rival firms, including two of Cursor's own experts, Andrew Milich and Jason Ginsberg.

In February, Musk joined the reusable rocket firm with his AI venture, xAI, in a merger he priced at $1.25 trillion (£0.93 trillion). He is now set to list the unified business on the stock market in what is expected to be a historic public offering.

Dominating the 'Vibe Coding' Era With Superior Tech

This alliance provides SpaceX with immediate entry to one of the most profitable AI programming tools currently available. Since its debut in 2023, the startup's digital assistant has supported developers in creating, checking, and refining code across large projects. It is now a primary fixture in what experts describe as the 'vibe coding' movement— a term used for the AI-driven methods that have quickly reshaped the way software is produced.

We're partnering with SpaceX to improve Composer.https://t.co/2mUZyykeJ7 — Cursor (@cursor_ai) April 21, 2026

Oskar Schulz, the president of Cursor, highlighted why the deal makes sense for his firm: 'The SpaceX team has an enormous amount of compute, and we think together we can scale up our model efforts, and we're really excited about it. We really like their team.'

Outbidding the Market to Secure Critical Infrastructure

Before SpaceX entered the picture, Cursor was already in the final stages of a deal to raise roughly $2 billion from investors. This funding would have valued the startup at over $50 billion. The investment round was expected to be led by Andreessen Horowitz, with support from Nvidia and Thrive Capital—a notable connection, as both Andreessen and Nvidia are already major backers of xAI.