The EU and UK have finally agreed to reintegrate Britain into the Erasmus+ programme by 2027. This symbolises a noteworthy step to restoring post-Brexit ties with the European Union by reestablishing academic exchange between the two sides.

Erasmus+ is the European Union's premier funding programme for education, training, sports and youth curriculums. The programme has been in service since 2021 with a budget of €26 billion (approximately £22.6 billion) that covers a seven-year allocation till 2027. It allows students, staff and young people to learn, train and volunteer overseas to enhance skills and gain international experience.

How to Apply to the Erasmus+ Programme

If you are looking to participate on your own, it's likely that you will need to apply through an organisation such as your university, training centre, or a sponsor company. Ask your university if they are applying for a project grant from the Erasmus+ programme. You can also explore the Erasmus+ app for options.

Erasmus+ has opportunities for people as well as organisations from around the world. Any organisation or individual that wish to apply for an accreditation or for a grant under Erasmus+ must sign up to the general European Commission authentication service.

Strengthening EU-UK Ties

The UK-EU Erasmus+ 2027 agreement was signed in Brussels on 15 April 2026. It validates that British students, professors and academic institutes will participate in the EU's flagship education and exchange initiative once again—and as always, on equal terms with member states and associated countries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the initiative while highlighting the long-established academic links between Europe and the United Kingdom. Ms Ursula von der Leyen noted that strengthening the EU-UK ties benefits not only students and professors, but the encompassing economies and societies across Europe as well.

Commencement of the UK-EU Erasmus+ Agreement

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Under the UK-EU Erasmus+ 2027 agreement, the United Kingdom's participation will commence in January 2027. The programme is projected to open opportunities for tens of thousands of young people to study, train and work across European borders. This helps the youth develop skills that are increasingly valued in a globalized workforce.

UK officials highlight the scale of the initiative's impact, assessing that more than 100,000 people could benefit from the programme in the first twelve months alone. UK university students, apprentices, school organizations, professors and other academics would be involved in cross-border projects starting in the first month of 2027.

Agreement May Heal Fractured Relationships

The UK-EU Erasmus+ 2027 agreement may mend fractured relationships between the United Kingdom and the European Union following Brexit. Aside from educational exchanges, a May 2025 London Erasmus+ Summit in London set the stage for wider collaboration between the UK and EU regarding trade, energy and defence.

The Erasmus+ programme has long been considered as one of Europe's most acclaimed initiatives, offering student exchanges and promotion cultural understanding across European borders. The programme's return to the UK is seen as symbolic and practical, signaling a thawing of icy relationships since Brexit. It also provides inclusion, green and digital transitions in a democratic participation.

Educational leader and policymakers see the UK-EU Erasmus+ 2027 agreement as a win-win situation for both sides. Roxana Mînzatu, the European Commission's vice-president for social rights and skills, emphasized the importance of investing in the youth to safeguard a robust future in the EU and the UK.