A high-cost private institution in Texas is making headlines this month by swapping traditional educators for artificial intelligence.

By implementing a high-tech 'guide' system, the school aims to personalise every student's journey through a radical new curriculum. While the move promises a glimpse into the next generation of education, it has sparked an intense debate over whether software can truly replace the human touch.

A Radical Shift in the Daily Schedule

Imagine a campus without books, assignments, or faculty. This is the new face of learning. At least, that is the promise of Alpha School, an expanding group of elite institutions that insists AI is completely transforming how kids study.

A network of private AI schools has expanded to 22 locations across the country.



Alpha Schools, founded by MacKenzie Price and private equity billionaire Joe Liemandt, uses AI “guides” instead of teachers.



Tuition goes as high as $65k a year. — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) March 27, 2026

With campuses in major hubs like Austin and New York, this network asks for fees reaching $65,000 (£49132.52) annually. Here, children devote only 120 minutes daily to primary topics such as literacy and logic, guided entirely by automated programs.

The Growing Appeal of AI-Centric Schools

This $65,000 (£49132.52)-a-year academy is part of a broader shift. Throughout America, various institutions are fully embracing digital intelligence—including a state-funded site in Georgia billed as the first of its kind and a Hawaiian school that developed its entire lesson plan using these tools.

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This approach appeals to households, frequently led by professionals in banking or software, seeking an escape from what they consider an old-fashioned schooling system. The institution's website notes that parents with multiple kids who sign up receive a 5% price reduction for each additional student after the first.

An investor named Sarah Cone started her child in the second year at the Manhattan branch—which serves pupils from early years to mid-teens—this past autumn. She mentioned she had been 'waiting with bated breath for Alpha School to get to [Manhattan].' After only a few months, 'my child is, like, a different student,' Cone remarked. 'She's just completely engaged and motivated.'

Human Mentors in a Digital World

A CBS report notes that pupils 'learn from AI' for roughly 120 minutes each day, before joining a 'guide' for practical ability sessions. These mentors are actually humans, though they do not carry the title of instructor.

Linda McMahon: "The alpha school that I visited, the first two hours of every day, every student is getting AI instruction on different subjects. I mean, it's a real concentrated, focused effort. They're not replacing teachers. There is a teacher there who is monitoring what's… pic.twitter.com/qlj119OWqj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2026

'We are using the same curriculum that students in the classroom are learning from. This is not ChatGPT coming up with made-up questions,' founder Mackenzie Price told CBS. 'We take deep pride in hiring at Alpha,' the school's site notes detailing the recruitment strategy.

Nothing has made me more optimistic about our AI future than visiting Alpha School.



The dominant doomer narrative is that, even if we solve alignment, AI will automate so much that humans will be left with nothing but meaningless hedonism. As AI does more and more humans are… pic.twitter.com/dump1Rydoe — Johnathan Bi (@JohnathanBi) January 9, 2026

The site adds that Guides are chosen for their skill in inspiring kids, their talent for designing interesting, practical seminars, and their knack for identifying the specific help a pupil needs. These individuals are recruited from elite colleges and possess impressive experience in sectors such as technology and entrepreneurship. Alpha Guides go beyond the typical roles of monitors or instructors; they offer much more.

Weighing the Benefits Against Potential Risks

Despite these ambitious claims, skeptics naturally exist who fear that hurrying to adopt AI might harm a child's interpersonal and mental growth. 'These are early days. Parents worry about AI's impact. But no one — educator or parent — is sure what to do about it yet,' Emily Glickman, a private school consultant in New York City, told The New York Post.