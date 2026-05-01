HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has begun a major mailing campaign that could affect the monthly budgets of thousands of families, with approximately 1.5 million letters being sent to parents and carers of teenagers aged 16 to 19.

The notices warn that Child Benefit payments will automatically stop on 31 August on or after a child's 16th birthday unless parents take action to confirm their child's continued participation in approved education or training.

Parents are being urged to check their post and extend their claim if their teenager plans to remain in eligible education or training after completing their GCSEs or National 5s. Here's everything you need to know about it.

HMRC Child Benefit Deadline

For many families, the end of the academic year marks a transition point where HMRC assumes a child may be entering the workforce. Consequently, the government department's default position is to cease payments on the last day of August following a child's 16th birthday. However, for those teenagers staying in 'approved' education or training, the financial support can continue until they reach the age of 20.

According to reports from Wales Online, these reminder letters are expected to land on doorsteps between late April and early May. Each letter contains a unique QR code designed to fast-track parents to the correct digital portal, though officials have stressed that there is no need to wait for the physical mail to arrive if a teenager's plans for the next academic year are already confirmed.

What Counts as Approved Education and Training?

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To qualify for an extension, based on the government's press release, a teenager must be enrolled in full-time non-advanced education. This typically means an average of more than 12 hours a week of supervised study or course-related work experience. Eligible courses include A-levels, T-levels, GCSEs, Scottish Highers, and NVQs up to Level 3.

Furthermore, approved training must be unpaid and can include programmes such as the Employability Fund in Scotland or Foundation Apprenticeships in Wales. It is important to note that Child Benefit cannot be claimed if the teenager is on an apprenticeship that is part of a job contract or if they are receiving certain benefits themselves, such as Universal Credit.

Where to Extend Your Claim?

The quickest way for parents to ensure their payments continue uninterrupted is through digital channels. Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC's Chief Customer Officer, said, 'You can extend your Child Benefit claim today in minutes via the HMRC app or online at GOV.UK.'

He added in the statement, 'Child Benefit is a real financial boost for families, so if your teenager already knows they're staying in education or training after their GCSEs or National 5s, you don't need to wait for our letter.'

The financial stakes are significant. For the 2026/27 tax year, Child Benefit is worth £27.05 ($36.82) per week for the eldest child and £17.90 ($24.36) for each additional child. For a single-child family, failing to update HMRC could result in a loss of over £1,400 ($1,906) annually.

Based on HMRC's data, last year, 874,000 parents extended their claim, with more than half doing so online or through the HMRC app.

By acting before the 31 August deadline, parents can prevent the 'cliff-edge' stop of payments and ensure that this vital source of household income remains secure for the duration of their child's further education.