A plane towing a banner reading 'Stop Hiring Humans' circled over San Francisco on 29 April, reviving one of tech's most divisive marketing stunts at a moment when AI-driven job cuts are no longer hypothetical.

JUST IN: Plane carrying a banner reading “Stop Hiring Humans” spotted flying over San Francisco. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) April 29, 2026

Only in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/RbCOjLNpTr — Marc Lou (@marclou) April 29, 2026

Surely the smart play would’ve been to tow this banner by a drone? pic.twitter.com/omF5qb5diu — PiQ (@PiQSuite) April 29, 2026

The stunt is the latest provocation from Artisan, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence startup that sells AI 'employees' for outbound sales.

TODAY: San Francisco-based AI startup Artisan has expanded their "Stop Hiring Humans" billboard campaign and is now flying banners above the city pic.twitter.com/zvcuQ1JvI9 — Neet News (@NeetNewsClips) April 29, 2026

The company first plastered its message across Bay Area billboards in late 2024, pairing the tagline with slogans like 'Artisans Won't Complain About Work-Life Balance' and 'The Era of AI Employees Is Here.'

From Rage Bait to Real Fear

When the billboards first appeared, Artisan CEO Jaspar Carmichael-Jack acknowledged the campaign was designed to provoke. He told the San Francisco Standard that the ads were 'deliberate ragebait' meant to boost the company's visibility. The approach worked. According to Artisan, the campaign generated over $2 million (£1.48 million) in new annual recurring revenue.

Dang, they've been doing the same schtick for years now.



I remember seeing this in 2024. pic.twitter.com/20AHfamBz4 — Kevin Qi (@thekevinqi) April 30, 2026

But the mood has shifted. Since the billboards launched, several major companies have directly cited AI when announcing layoffs. Pinterest disclosed in a January 2026 Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it would cut up to 15% of its workforce, roughly 700 employees, to reallocate resources toward 'AI-focused roles and teams.' Block, co-founded by Jack Dorsey, went further in February, slashing more than 4,000 jobs and shrinking its workforce by over 40%.

Dorsey wrote in a letter to shareholders that 'intelligence tools have changed what it means to build and run a company.'

The Numbers Behind the Anxiety

A 2025 Reuters/Ipsos poll of 4,446 US adults found that 71% feared AI would put 'too many people out of work permanently.' That concern is now playing out in real time.

Outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas reported that companies pointed to AI as the reason for nearly 55,000 job cuts in the US in 2025, more than 12 times the figure from two years earlier.

In 2026, the pace has only accelerated. Salesforce cut 4,000 customer support workers while saying AI now handles half its workload. Snap announced in mid-April that it would reduce headcount by 16%, roughly 1,000 full-time employees.

San Francisco Pushes Back

The backlash hasn't been limited to social media outrage. Abby Connect, a Las Vegas-based virtual receptionist service, placed counter-ads on San Francisco's Muni bus shelters reading 'Humanity: Stop firing humans.' CEO Nathan Strum told KQED something about the Artisan campaign 'triggered me ... something deep down.'

On the picket line during San Francisco's four-day teachers' strike in February, paraeducator Ian Molloy described the constant presence of AI billboards as a source of 'existential dread'. He told KQED that the future those ads promise affects everyone, not just their intended audience. He said he wished losing a job to AI meant 'you would not starve, not be homeless.'

A Stunt That Outgrew Itself

Artisan has since softened some of its messaging, adding asterisks to newer billboards. 'Stop Hiring Humans ... *For Work They Hate' and 'Stop Hiring Humans ... *To Write Cold Emails' replaced the original blunt tagline. Data scientist John Aziz called the revised campaign 'maybe the worst corporate messaging I've ever seen.'

The plane banner over San Francisco on Tuesday wasn't just another marketing ploy. It was a reminder that the gap between a provocative ad and a lived reality is closing fast.

For the 71% of Americans who already fear what AI means for their careers, the message flying above the Bay wasn't a punchline. It was a warning.