Conservative media commentator Cabot Phillips has publicly denied claims about his whereabouts on 8 and 9 September after online speculation linked him to Fort Huachuca, a narrative that spread during conspiracy-driven discussion around the death of Charlie Kirk following commentary by Candace Owens.

Phillips responded by releasing photos and surveillance footage showing he was in Nashville on both days, describing the claims as false.

Phillips Details Nashville Timeline

Phillips addressed the matter in a post on X, saying he had never been to the Arizona base. He said that on the afternoon of 8 September he attended an ultrasound appointment with his wife and later bought balloons for a family gender reveal, before returning to work as usual the following morning.

Alongside images and CCTV clips, he wrote: 'You are being lied to', adding that critics should 'go touch some grass'.

My response to @RealCandaceO:



I was not at Ft. Huachuca on 9/8 or 9/9. I've never been.



I was home in Nashville both days. On the afternoon of the 8th, I attended an ultrasound with my wife and stopped to get balloons for a gender reveal with our son that evening. It's a boy if... pic.twitter.com/OYET2MDht3 — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) December 31, 2025

What Sparked the Online Claims

The speculation did not originate with Phillips. It emerged after Owens amplified an unverified eyewitness account alleging unusual activity involving people connected to conservative political circles at an Arizona military installation.

While Owens framed the account as a question rather than a statement of fact, the discussion quickly spread across social media platforms.

As posts were reposted and interpreted by others, some users began asserting that Phillips himself had been present at Fort Huachuca on specific dates.

Those assertions circulated without documentation or confirmation from official sources, but gained traction as the conversation intensified.

Why Phillips' Name Entered the Narrative

Phillips' name was drawn into the online discussion through association rather than evidence. He is a well-known conservative media figure, and social media users referenced claims of a past personal relationship with Erika Kirk as they attempted to connect individuals within the wider political network being discussed.

Neither Phillips nor Kirk has publicly detailed that relationship. However, the association was repeatedly cited by online users as the speculation spread, leading to direct claims about Phillips' location that he says were untrue.

The Military Base Factor

Fort Huachuca is a US Army installation associated with intelligence and defence operations. Being linked online to such a site can carry heightened implications, even when no allegation is stated outright. That sensitivity helped the rumour spread quickly and raised the stakes for those named in the discussion.

Media observers noted that once the claim moved from vague questioning to specific assertions about Phillips' whereabouts, the pressure to respond increased.

What Candace Owens Has Said

Owens has cited an eyewitness account and encouraged scrutiny of timelines and locations during her commentary. She has not produced documentary evidence placing Phillips in Arizona, nor has she accused him of a crime.

The claims that prompted Phillips' response developed primarily through social media amplification and interpretation.

Online Reaction and Current Status

Reaction to Phillips' rebuttal has been divided. Supporters have shared his evidence as proof that the claims were unfounded, while critics continue to question how the speculation began and why it spread so widely.

There has been no confirmation from law enforcement of any inquiry involving Phillips, and no official record placing him at Fort Huachuca.

The dispute remains an online credibility clash, driven by viral claims, public rebuttals and the speed with which speculation can escalate when shared by influential voices.