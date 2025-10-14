KEY POINTS Meghan Markle released a short Instagram video reflecting on her New York City trip.

The video includes a rare shot of Harry barefoot in grey sweats, smiling as Meghan films him.

Pizza boxes and laid-back moments highlighted the couple's down-to-earth side.

Meghan Markle has given fans an intimate peek into her recent New York City trip, including a rare snap of a barefoot Prince Harry, pizza boxes, and a star-studded dinner with Ed Sheeran.

The Duchess of Sussex shared an Instagram Reel captioned 'Until the next time, NYC — thanks for the memories! (You really know how to charm a gal)', featuring candid moments from the couple's visit.

The short video, set to Dinah Washington's If I Were a Bell, offered a mix of glamour and authenticity, with clips of Meghan showing her travel wardrobe, the couple walking hand in hand, and even multiple boxes of half-eaten pizza, which reminded viewers that even royals enjoy a late-night slice.

Barefoot Harry and Backstage Warmth

One of the most striking moments from the video shows Harry seated barefoot in grey sweats, smiling by a doorway as Meghan pans the camera over. The relaxed and affectionate image stood in contrast to his usual public persona, and fans quickly picked up on the down-to-earth tone of the video.

The couple also made a splash at the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala, where they accepted the Humanitarians of the Year award. Meghan introduced a panel on technology's effects on childhood, while Harry spoke passionately about youth mental health in the digital age.

Backstage, Meghan included a short clip of her and Harry laughing together, set to Sylvie Vartan's Baby, c'est vous, with the caption: 'Happy World Mental Health Day ... to the man who always keeps me laughing.'

Pizza, Ed Sheeran and NYC Nights

The latest video shows the couple indulging in some of New York's culinary staples. Fans appeared to love the inclusion of pizza boxes which was a small but telling detail that underscored the relaxed nature of the trip.

Among the highlights of their visit was a dinner with Ed Sheeran at Soho House, a location filled with personal meaning for Meghan and Harry, who reportedly had some of their earliest dates there.

The couple were also spotted having lunch with Serena Williams and enjoying an evening at Kappo Masa with a close friend.

Throughout the video, Meghan's camera lingers on small details: the city skyline, Harry's candid smiles, and moments of quiet between the high-profile engagements — an artful blend of personal and public life.

A Curated Glimpse of Modern Royal Life

Through her carefully edited reel, Meghan seems to be crafting a distinct image — one that's approachable but sophisticated, modern but grounded.

Her wardrobe clips, behind-the-scenes footage, and candid moments with Harry offered fans a window into a life beyond royal protocols and press scrutiny.

Observers have noted how Meghan's social media presence has shifted toward a more cinematic storytelling style, often highlighting intimacy over opulence. The barefoot Harry shot, in particular, symbolised a refreshing departure from the formality typically associated with the couple's public appearances.

Fans React to Meghan's Intimate NYC Montage

The Instagram Reel quickly garnered thousands of comments and shares, with fans praising the warmth and humour that shone through. Many called the video 'beautifully personal,' while others said it captured the couple's evolving dynamic, more relaxed, more human.

Some commenters described the video as a 'soft reintroduction' for the couple after a quieter period in the public eye. Others simply enjoyed seeing Meghan and Harry enjoying life away from royal duties, describing the reel as 'pure joy.'

They gushed that in just under a minute, the reel told the story of a couple still in love and ready to write their next chapter on their own terms.