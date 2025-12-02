Andrew Windsor is experiencing deepening psychological distress, with palace insiders claiming he has fixated on the idea of being 'kicked to death by a horse' as the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal intensifies.

Multiple royal household sources say the former duke has entered a period of alarming decline, with officials increasingly concerned about his safety and state of mind as renewed scrutiny places him under growing pressure.

Insiders Report Disturbing Remarks and 'Dark Tirades'

Sources close to the royal household say Windsor has been overheard making repeated remarks about wishing a horse would 'finish him off.' These comments, described as 'rambling' and 'alarming,' surfaced in recent weeks, as reported by Radar Online.

One insider claimed he has been heard muttering that being 'kicked to death by a horse' would at least 'put him out of misery', reflecting what aides describe as a drastic shift in his thinking.

Another palace figure reported that Windsor often circles back to Princess Anne's accident last year, suggesting it represented the sort of 'clean exit' he deserves.

The remarks have intensified concerns that his emotional decline is deepening as public and legal scrutiny continues.

Pressure Mounts as Epstein Documents Renew Scrutiny

Windsor's distress appears closely tied to developments in the long-running Epstein case. Insiders say each new release of court material triggers panic, with fears he may become a central focus as the documents circulate across media and online platforms.

He has always denied wrongdoing and insists he never met Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 17.

Yet aides say the renewed attention has isolated him further. One senior source described him as 'eaten alive with psychological torment' and said he fears the world now views him as someone who 'must be punished,' a belief that reportedly fuels his fixation on fatal accidents and imagined scenarios.

Stripped Roles Leave Windsor With 'No Purpose'

Windsor was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages after stepping back from public life, leaving him financially and socially dependent on the monarchy.

He has remained largely confined to Royal Lodge in Windsor, a property he has been ordered to leave by Christmas. Those close to him describe the atmosphere inside the £40 million residence as 'bleak and erratic.'

A palace aide claimed he often speaks as though he has 'nothing left' and 'no path back.' Officials close to King Charles are said to be monitoring his behaviour closely amid fears he may take drastic action.

Frequent Reference to Princess Anne's Accident

His recent remarks frequently reference Princess Anne's near-fatal accident in June 2024, when she suffered a concussion after being struck by a horse at Gatcombe Park.

Anne has publicly said she has no memory of the impact and believed she had been walking to see her chickens before the incident occurred. Speaking after her recovery, she said the ordeal reminded her that 'every day is a bonus.'

Anne returned to public duties the following month, attending events including the Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships.

Her recovery has been praised for its speed and resilience, but Windsor's repeated references to the accident have caused unease among palace staff.

Royal Household Officials Monitoring His Decline

Senior aides and advisers within the royal household are increasingly concerned about Windsor's emotional stability.

Several insiders say they have witnessed signs of 'fatalistic despair,' triggered both by his diminished public standing and by the ongoing Epstein fallout.

They warn that the situation requires careful monitoring as his distress appears to worsen with each new development.