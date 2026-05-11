Sam Altman recently highlighted a significant shift in how younger generations interact with AI during a candid discussion about the future of technology. While ChatGPT was designed for simple tasks, millions are now treating the bot as a personal guide for their most private dilemmas.

This growing trend raises urgent questions about the safety of trusting an algorithm with the complexities of human life.

The Rise of the Digital Life Advisor

'Gross oversimplification, but like older people use ChatGPT as a Google replacement. Maybe people in their 20s and 30s use it as like a life advisor, and then, like people in college use it as an operating system,' Altman said at Sequoia Capital's AI Ascent event last May.

Sequoia first put its faith in OpenAI back in 2021, providing support when the fledgling company was worth roughly $14 billion (£10.30 billion). Following one of the most substantial private investment cycles ever recorded, OpenAI has seen its market value skyrocket to a staggering $852 billion (£626.79 billion).

The firm's portfolio extends far beyond this recent success, having previously fuelled the growth of household names such as Nvidia, Reddit, Instacart, YouTube, Apple, Dropbox, Airbnb, and DoorDash.

From Simple Tools to Complex Operating Systems

Altman noted that younger users engage with ChatGPT much like a computer's operating system, navigating the interface with a high level of technical sophistication. They often develop intricate configurations to link the AI with their personal files while maintaining a library of elaborate prompts specifically designed for complex tasks.

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'I mean, that stuff, I think, is all cool and impressive,' Altman said. 'And there's this other thing where, like, they don't really make life decisions without asking ChatGPT what they should do.'

In a 2025 report, OpenAI revealed that college-aged adults in the US are adopting ChatGPT more enthusiastically than any other demographic or user group, noting that over a third of 18- to 24-year-olds now rely on the tool.

Tailored Guidance Through Personal Data

This level of integration is possible because ChatGPT retains the history of past interactions, allowing it to build a continuous rapport with the user. Altman noted that the AI maintains 'the full context on every person in their life and what they've talked about,' enabling it to offer tailored responses.

Research indicates that users are turning to the chatbot for everything from navigating personal relationships to seeking professional guidance in business and medicine, with some even treating it as a substitute for traditional talk therapy.

At the same time, professionals in these sectors are at odds over whether it is actually a good idea to let ChatGPT weigh in on major life crossroads. One study from November 2023 'highlights the need for caution when using ChatGPT for safety-related information and expert verification, as well as the need for ethical considerations and safeguards to ensure users understand the limitations and receive appropriate advice.'

Another piece of research went even further, arguing that large language models like ChatGPT are 'inherently sociopathic,' which makes it difficult to put much faith in their suggestions.

A Generational Gap in Technical Mastery

On the flip side, various experiments and studies suggest that leaning on ChatGPT for everyday tips is largely harmless and can even be quite useful. According to Fortune, OpenAI did not immediately respond when asked if the bot is truly safe or reliable for personal guidance.

During his talk at Sequoia, Altman noted that the gap in how a 20-year-old uses the tool compared to older users is 'unbelievable.' He likened the shift to the early days of mobile tech, remarking: 'It reminds me of, like, when the smartphone came out, and, like, every kid was able to use it super well," while adding that "older people, just like, took, like, three years to figure out how to do basic stuff.'