ATLANTA, GA, United States - The sessions at Atlanta AI Week didn't feel like a tech conference. They felt more like a very well-attended internal meeting, the kind where people stop performing and start comparing notes.

Held 20-22 April at Atlanta Tech Village in Buckhead, Atlanta, GA, in the United States of America, the three-day event drew founders, investors, and technology operators from across the region. Nobody seemed particularly interested in making news. What they wanted, judging by the rooms they packed and the conversations that spilled into hallways afterward, was to figure out what's actually working.

One session that captured that mood well was a main-stage panel on 21 April titled 'Inside Big Tech: How AI Actually Gets Built & Deployed.' The moderator, Shan Pesaru, who runs Sharp Hue and co-founded Zoom Retail Analytics, set the tone early. He didn't ask where AI is headed in five years. He asked what's changed in the last two.

That turned out to be exactly the right question.

The three panelists brought different vantage points, and the friction between them is what made the hour worth sitting through. Jemir Martinez from Microsoft works across industries, and his view has the shape of someone who has watched the same movie play out in different sectors, some companies moving with unusual decisiveness, others still relitigating whether to move at all. Amit Podder came from UPS, where transformation isn't an abstraction. It's a budget line, a compliance question, and a logistics problem simultaneously. He made the case that clear governance, when designed well rather than bolted on, actually removes friction, teams stop relitigating the same risk conversations every time a new project kicks off.

And then there was Amit Kumar Padhy from Adobe, who kept dragging the conversation back to earth every time it threatened to drift. Padhy is an architect by background with two decades of experience in the information technology industry, and it showed. He didn't talk about AI in terms of capability curves or inflection points. He talked about sequences, constraints, and what breaks at scale. When the panel turned to the question of where organisations have genuinely made progress, he gave a few concrete examples as the answer.

The example involved Commerce workflow, the processes and business workflows based on which digital commerce is enabled across multiple domains, pricing, payments, merchandising, and sign-off before they're live in production. In many large retail environments, diverse business processes have historically taken weeks. Sometimes months. Padhy described work underway to dramatically compress that, not by removing human judgment, but by shifting where it enters the process. The system handles the movement. People handle the last call.

It sounds straightforward. It isn't. The reason that example landed is that it's the opposite of how automation usually gets sold: as a thing that replaces decision-making rather than reorganising around it.

Padhy also talked about reliability in a way that most AI panels skip entirely. Moving faster is only sustainable if you've built the structures that catch problems before they compound. Dashboards. Monitoring. Recovery paths. The stuff that's invisible when it works and catastrophic when it doesn't. It's not a glamorous topic, but it's the one that separates systems that run in production from demos that impress somebody in a conference room.

Pesaru pushed on all of it, which is what good moderators do. The panel didn't reach tidy conclusions; it wasn't that kind of conversation. But by the end, the through-line was clear enough: the organisations making real progress aren't the ones who moved fastest out of the gate. They're the ones who thought carefully about the model underneath the deployment.

That sensibility fits Atlanta AI Week well. The programming leaned into infrastructure, security, governance, and sector-specific application, the surrounding disciplines that determine whether any of the exciting stuff actually ships.

Atlanta, increasingly, is where people go to talk about execution. The city's tech scene has grown up enough to stop auditioning. Operators here compare notes like people who've already made the bet and are now trying to make it pay off.

The panel on Tuesday reflected that. No one on stage pretended the hard problems had been solved. No one was defensive about it either. They talked like people who've spent enough time inside complex systems to know that confidence and certainty are very different things, and that the former is usually enough to get the work done.