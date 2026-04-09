Concerns that the artificial intelligence (AI) boom has lost its momentum have grown in recent months, even as Wall Street insists the most significant gains may still lie ahead.

According to a Fortune report, excitement around AI stocks, otherwise known as 'AI trade,' may be fading. This, however, doesn't mean that the opportunity is gone. Instead, investors are becoming more cautious after a period of rapid gains, with some AI-related stocks losing momentum as expectations became too high and prices rose swiftly.

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Wall Street analysts say this shift is a rather healthy reset, instead of a crash. Unlike past bubbles, company profits in the tech sector are still strong, and there hasn't been reckless behaviour like a surge in risky IPOs.

In fact, earnings in tech are still growing quickly and are expected to drive a large share of overall market growth.

Market Jitters Fuel 'Bubble' Fears

The idea that AI markets may be overheating has gained traction as share prices climb rapidly alongside heavy spending on infrastructure such as chips and large-scale computing facilities.

Some analysts say the pace of investment and rising valuations echo patterns seen in previous tech cycles, raising concerns that market expectations may be running ahead of actual financial performance, per Hartford Funds.

Investor caution has grown as big tech names tied to artificial intelligence, including chip maker NVIDIA and data analytics firm Palantir, saw their share prices fall in November of last year after a sell-off. Even companies with strong growth forecasts are seeing short-term drops, leading some fund managers to rethink how much of their portfolios should be in AI-linked stocks.

Analysts say that while the long-term promise of AI remains, the current pricing of some of these companies may not yet match their actual earnings or business results, according to The Guardian.

Wall Street Sees Reset, Not Collapse

Despite these concerns, major players in global finance argue that the situation is being overstated. The BlackRock 2026 Investment Directions Outlook frames AI as part of longer-term growth themes rather than a collapse scenario.

According to the document, 'Artificial Intelligence (AI) remains the dominant theme for investors, as it catalyses a capital-intensive expansion, boosting productivity and sustaining earnings strength.'

Bloomberg reported early this year that firms such as BlackRock and Fidelity Investments continue to view AI as a long-term driver of economic growth. Meanwhile, analysts at Goldman Sachs have suggested that the recent pullback in tech stocks could present opportunities rather than signal a collapse.

Although predictions of a dramatic crash in AI-related stocks have not come to pass, Wall Street's top strategists now see the market's recent adjustment as an orderly recalibration rather than a collapse.

Analysts highlight that the technology sector has endured a period of relative underperformance and narrowing correlations among major AI names, but they emphasise strong earnings trends and lower valuations as reasons to view the dip as a buying opportunity.

Rather than signalling the end of the AI-era, the slowdown may be setting the stage for more disciplined growth and better-priced entry points in the longer run.