For years, Silicon Valley sold artificial intelligence as a tool that would remove tedious work, speed up creativity and help employees become more productive. Now, thousands of workers are beginning to confront a more uncomfortable reality.

At Cloudflare, one of the internet's biggest infrastructure and cybersecurity firms, more than 1,100 employees are losing their jobs as the company restructures itself around AI. The layoffs amount to roughly one-fifth of its global workforce.

But what unsettled many observers was not only the scale of the cuts. It was the language behind them. 'The way we work at Cloudflare has fundamentally changed,' co-founders Matthew Prince and Michelle Zatlyn told employees in an internal memo. The message was stark. AI was no longer an experiment sitting quietly beside workers. It had become part of the workforce itself.

AI Moves From Assistant to Operator

Cloudflare said its internal use of artificial intelligence had surged more than 600% in just three months. According to the memo, employees across engineering, finance, human resources and marketing now conduct 'thousands of AI agent sessions each day.'

That shift appears to have forced a deeper question inside the company: if AI systems can increasingly handle operational tasks, what should the human workforce look like next? Cloudflare insists the layoffs are not about poor employee performance or emergency cost cutting. Instead, executives describe the move as a structural redesign for what they call the 'agentic AI era'. In practical terms, that means rebuilding teams around AI-assisted workflows rather than traditional corporate structures. The company said it wanted to avoid repeated rounds of smaller layoffs by making one large reset instead.

Employees were informed they would receive direct emails about their roles within an hour, bypassing the usual process of manager-led conversations. For many workers, the speed of that transition highlighted how rapidly AI is reshaping corporate decision-making.

Strong Earnings Could Not Stop the Cuts

What makes the announcement more striking is that Cloudflare is not a struggling company. The San Francisco-based firm reported first-quarter revenue of $639.8 million, up 34% from a year earlier. Adjusted profit reached 25 cents per share, ahead of analyst expectations.

Cloudflare also said AI is creating what Prince described as 'the biggest tailwind we've ever seen' in the company's history. Yet even with strong growth, the company is shrinking its workforce. That contradiction is becoming increasingly common across the technology sector. Firms are simultaneously reporting rising revenues while reducing staff as automation expands.

Cloudflare expects to incur between $140 million and $150 million in restructuring costs linked to the layoffs, mostly tied to severance packages, employee benefits and stock compensation.

The company's shares still fell nearly 19% in extended trading after executives forecast second-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street expectations. The reaction showed another growing pressure inside the technology industry. Companies are now expected not only to grow, but to prove they can adapt quickly to AI-driven efficiency.

A Softer Exit Than Many Rivals

Despite the scale of the layoffs, Cloudflare's severance package appears more generous than many recent technology cuts. Departing employees will continue receiving full base pay through the end of 2026. US healthcare coverage will also continue through year's end. Some workers will retain equity vesting benefits until August, including employees who had not yet reached normal vesting milestones.

The approach reflects an attempt to soften the impact of a deeply disruptive restructuring. Still, the broader message inside the memo was difficult to ignore. Cloudflare openly acknowledged that AI is no longer simply helping employees work faster. It is changing the architecture of work itself.

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Silicon Valley's New Anxiety

Only a few years ago, technology companies were racing to hire workers at record speed. Now, many of those same firms are reorganising around automation.

Earlier this year, payments company Block also announced major workforce reductions while increasing its AI integration efforts. Meanwhile, economists at Goldman Sachs estimated that AI-linked automation contributed to between 5,000 and 10,000 monthly net job losses in the most exposed US industries during 2025. Those figures remain debated across the industry. But anxiety surrounding AI and employment is no longer theoretical.

At Cloudflare, the transformation is already happening in real time. The company says its restructuring should largely conclude by the end of the third quarter. What remains less clear is whether the industry is witnessing a temporary correction or the beginning of a permanent shift in white-collar employment.

For decades, technology workers believed automation would mostly replace repetitive factory labour. Increasingly, Silicon Valley appears to be testing whether software can also replace parts of itself.