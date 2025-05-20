For nearly a decade, he's been a familiar face on millions of screens. Now, Luke Nichols, the creator behind the hugely popular Outdoor Boys YouTube channel, has stunned fans by announcing his departure—citing the overwhelming pressures of online fame.

Nichols, who amassed over 15.3 million followers by showcasing solo camping adventures in remote locations, revealed that he is stepping away from content creation 'for a little while' to prioritise his family.

'Goodbye': Outdoor Boys Creator Says Fame Became Too Much

In a five-minute video posted on Saturday titled Goodbye, the father of three explained his decision to stop creating content. He described feeling overwhelmed by the rapid surge in fame and the constant attention from fans in public.

Nichols launched Outdoor Boys in 2015. Since then, the channel has grown to approximately 14.9 million subscribers—12 million of whom joined within the past 18 months. His videos have amassed over 6.8 billion views.

'The sheer volume of fans trying to contact me, trying to take pictures with me, or just trying to come up and talk to me in public can be a bit overwhelming at times,' he said.

'And my wife and I, we both have real concerns about what this will do to our family if I keep growing my YouTube channel at this pace. And the time to stop is before this problem gets so out of hand that my family and I can't live normal lives,' he added.

Not Just Burnout: A Shift in Priorities

Nichols clarified that the decision wasn't simply about burnout. He also wants to focus on supporting his children—especially his eldest son, who has launched his own outdoor-themed channel, Outdoor Tom.

He also expressed a desire to begin helping others, though he did not provide further details about what that might involve.

'I've spent so much time focusing on me and my family and growing my business, it's time to step back and focus on helping other people for a change and I'm excited to see where that takes me,' he said.

Nichols hinted he may return later in the year to upload unfinished videos and ambitious camping journeys in 'one big dump'.

Creator Economy Booms, But Burnout Persists

Nichols' departure comes amid broader conversations about the mental strain and emotional toll of being a full-time content creator. According to a Business Insider report, the creator economy is currently valued at around $250 billion (£187.2 billion), with Goldman Sachs predicting it could reach $480 billion (£359.5 billion) by 2027.

Despite the lucrative nature of the industry—with some creators earning six- or even seven-figure incomes—many report experiencing burnout due to the pressure to constantly produce and stay relevant.

MrBeast Applauds Nichols' Decision

Good for him, to know what matters to him and stick to it is admirable. People don’t realize how draining it can be to constantly be stared at and take photos out in public. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 17, 2025

YouTube's biggest star, MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, showed public support for Nichols' choice. Donaldson has over 395 million subscribers across his channels and knows firsthand the toll constant visibility can take.

'Good for him, to know what matters to him and stick to it is admirable,' Donaldson posted on X. 'People don't realise how draining it can be to constantly be stared at and take photos out in public.'