Swedish pop star Zara Larsson has ignited a fierce digital debate following a series of political posts on her Instagram account. The 'Lush Life' singer, known for her outspoken nature, shared a list of her values, including support for immigrants, trans rights, and socialism, while pointing out her disdain for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

However, it was her inclusion of the phrase 'I love criminals' that caused the most significant stir among conservative commentators. Larsson reacted by sharing an update in a series of posts on social media.

Singer Fires Back at Backlash

Larsson recently took to her Instagram stories to express her bewilderment at the backlash she received from supporters of Donald Trump. She appeared genuinely perplexed that the phrase 'I love criminals' had become the primary lightning rod for criticism when she was referring to her boyfriend, Lamin Holmén.

'I'm confused,' she began. 'Tr*mp supporters are suuuuper upset with me saying I love criminals when referring to my boyfriend and the silliness of him even technically being that for smoking a joint according to Swedish law lol. But...they voted for one... with 34 felonies...to become...the president?'

Larsson suggested that the outrage felt performative, especially considering the legal history of the US president himself. She pointed out the perceived hypocrisy of those who defend political figures with legal entanglements while simultaneously attacking her for expressing empathy for people with criminal records.

To clarify her point and end the confusion, Larsson said, 'I'm just saying that sometimes, just because someone has been convicted of a crime, doesn't mean that they're a bad person.' Additionally, she noted how many bad people 'get to walk completely free.'

Zara Larsson I could kiss your brain pic.twitter.com/VOupmdUQa2 — mini⁷ ✿ (@venusjmi) January 11, 2026

'So Applaudable'

Larsson's posts against Trump have attracted both critics and supporters. On Reddit, many were amazed at how the popular singer and songwriter from Sweden boldly spoke about her progressive views for America because they found it 'refreshing.'

'You won't see another celebrity speak out like this, ever. She's audacious and it's so applaudable in a world where 90% of privileged people stay quiet and polite, with their best interests in mind,' one wrote. Another agreed, writing, 'It is so refreshing.'

A different user said it was invigorating to see celebrities 'use their platform for good' because 'It feels like someone hears us!!'

Meanwhile, one couldn't help but bring Taylor Swift into the discussion for allegedly being 'too scared to speak about the White House using her music.' The Trump administration had used her songs in its videos, but Swift never publicly opposed it, unlike Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, prompting some to accuse her of being 'complicit' with the administration.

Personal Toll of US Visa Ban

The context for Larsson's specific mention of 'criminals' is deeply personal, involving her long-term boyfriend, Swedish dancer Lamin Holmén. Larsson revealed that Holmén has been banned from entering the United States due to a minor drug conviction several years ago.

Despite the offence being a non-violent incident involving cannabis, the US travel restrictions do not allow individuals with past criminal convictions, including non-violent drug offences, from entering the country. Thus, her boyfriend could not visit her in the US.

'The reason why my sweet, loving, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, generous, talented, thoughtful man can't come to the US – AT ALL – to visit me ever since we got together almost 6 years ago is because he has a criminal record,' Larsson explained in an expired Instagram Story (via Clash).

Zara Larsson defends her story saying she loves criminals while condemning ICE:



“People in my DM are like "aahhhh criminals?!?!?!?" Girl YES, heavy on that 😛😛 shit, the reason why my sweet, loving, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, generous, talented, thoughtful man can't… pic.twitter.com/XOcnROlmP9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 10, 2026

She added that the incident happened six years ago and it separated her and the love of her life. 'l'd rather have someone smoking crack on my couch than a f*****g ICE agent,' she added.