Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has AC Milan on a six-month contract. Now 38 years old, the legendary striker insists that he did not join the Italian club to dance in the sidelines and "to be a mascot."

"I didn't come here to be a Rossoneri mascot. I've never lost my passion," he said. Ibra returned to Milan after a two-year spell with Major League Soccer (MLS) side LA Galaxy. After he announced that he would not be renewing his contract back in November, the football world immediately began swirling with speculations.

Many expected him to make a move to China, or another club in places which are known to offer aging European superstars extremely lucrative "retirement packages." However, he decided to make a comeback with the struggling Italian giants despite numerous other offers.

The Rossoneri are currently sitting at 11th place in the Serie A, and have been enduring a major trophy drought since 2011. Ibra believes that he can still make a major contribution to boost the team's standing. "I know what I have to do. Zlatan is still here," he said, as quoted by the BBC. He also proved that he can walk the talk by scoring on his first appearance for his new club. Zlatan scored and made an assist last Friday, when Milan played a friendly against fifth-division side Rhodense.

While exuding the confidence that he is well-known for, Ibra admits that the AC Milan deal, which includes an option to extend until the end of next season, may be the last of his competitive football career. "I've been looking for one final rush of adrenaline to give it my all," he said.

Zlatan's first stint with AC Milan was back in the 2010-11 season, when he joined the team on loan from FC Barcelona. They won the Serie A that season, and he was later signed on a permanent deal for another full year. The enigmatic and oftentimes controversial figure is no stranger to Italian football. He also enjoyed successful stints with Juventus and Inter Milan.

Milan will next face Sampdoria at the San Siro on Jan. 6.