Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has officially announced his return to European football, courtesy of a new deal with Italian side AC Milan. Ibrahimovic spent the last two seasons with MLS side LA Galaxy, and has been the subject of multiple transfer speculations since announcing back in November that he would not be staying with the club.

Ibra's new contract lasts for six months, which is effectively until the end of the current season. Depending on certain conditions, there is an option to extend the deal until the end of the 2020-21 season. According to a report by CNN, the Swede is expected to receive €3.5 million for his return stint with Milan.

The 38-year-old is no stranger to the club. He first played for AC Milan on loan from FC Barcelona back in the 2010-11 season. He won the Serie A title with the team and the following year, the deal was made permanent. He stayed for another year before moving to the Ligue 1 in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

Apart from his previous stint with Milan, Ibrahimovic also spent time with two other Italian giants. He had his first taste of Italian football with Juventus FC from 2004-2006. He then won three consecutive Serie A titles with Inter Milan from 2006-2009.

Having had very successful stints with three different clubs in Italy, hopes run high that his arrival at Milan will make a big difference. His explosive personality may just be what they need at the moment. Milan is currently lying in 11th place in the Serie A. They have so far failed to find their footing since sacking manager Marco Giampaolo back in October.

Since hiring Stefano Pioli, results have not improved. Could Ibrahimovic be the inspiration that they're looking for? It remains to be seen. He is expected to have his medical in Milan on January 2.

"I'm coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love. I'll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen," he said.